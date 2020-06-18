Scouts, Monarchs adjust to changing restrictions

Volleyball was given the green light to host camps in the June 11 directive from the NSAA. David City is setting a June 24 date with 10 kids per session and multiple sessions for its team camp.

The Scouts also have a team camp set up with Wayne State on July 16 and hope to have more on the July schedule once Division-II and lower level programs begin hosting teams.

Basketball is looking forward to a Concordia team camp in July but must wait for NSAA approval for other sports.

"We're just kind of taking it easy right now," Gestring said.

Aquinas Catholic is also making plans for volleyball and basketball. The Monarch volleyball team started on Thursday.

For first-year head volleyball coach Kelly Tvrdy, it's one of the first opportunities to interact with the group as a whole.

"It will help her a lot with gauging what she has," Aquinas athletic director Ron Mimick said.