Scouts, Monarchs adjust to changing restrictions

The NSAA loosened some sports restrictions on June 11 allowing open gyms to be held for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling with certain guidelines in place.
The update also allows for schools to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues starting June 18 in all NSAA-sanctioned activities except for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.
For open gyms, players may only participate in individual skills and workouts, no physical contact with others is permitted, no sharing of equipment is allowed and no grouping of students.
David City Public is already adjusting summer training based on the announcement.
"We had all of our coaches put in a plan for camps," David City Athletic Director Ronda Gestring said. "The plan had to be submitted by the 17th. Based upon the plan, we decided whether or not to let them get started."
How those plans are completed remains in question. But whether or not the Scouts will be hosting team camps for area athletes, they have started open gyms with limited numbers.
Currently, David City is allowing 10 athletes at a time and has two sessions a day - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Open gyms are intended for all athletes.
Volleyball was given the green light to host camps in the June 11 directive from the NSAA. David City is setting a June 24 date with 10 kids per session and multiple sessions for its team camp.
The Scouts also have a team camp set up with Wayne State on July 16 and hope to have more on the July schedule once Division-II and lower level programs begin hosting teams.
Basketball is looking forward to a Concordia team camp in July but must wait for NSAA approval for other sports.
"We're just kind of taking it easy right now," Gestring said.
Aquinas Catholic is also making plans for volleyball and basketball. The Monarch volleyball team started on Thursday.
For first-year head volleyball coach Kelly Tvrdy, it's one of the first opportunities to interact with the group as a whole.
"It will help her a lot with gauging what she has," Aquinas athletic director Ron Mimick said.
Basketball teams have started shooting drills after weight room workouts. Football is allowed individual workouts, but Mimick said he will wait until July to see if there are any more updates. He may begin work individually with quarterbacks in a week or two until the entire team can be together.
Two weeks seems to be the timetable following Gov. Pete Ricketts' Monday announcement of a return to football training on July 1.
While many coaches and players would prefer to be fully back to normal, Mimick does believe there are some advantages.
"We're going slow in our speed and power program," he said. "It's a chance to get everyone on the same level. If anything, coaches are going to be kind of fresh. You might not know your kids quite as well, but by having less contact in the summer, you'll probably be a little fresher to start the school year."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
