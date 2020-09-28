Scouts raise trophy at home

David City has found its stride, winning seven in a row including going 4-0 in its home tournament on Saturday.
The Scouts (11-7) defeated Aquinas (7-8), Central City (0-19), North Bend Central (11-7) and Shelby-Rising City (4-13) behind an offensive showcase from senior Lauren Vandenberg.
David City defeated Aquinas Catholic, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, Central City, 25-12, 25-4, North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21 and Shelby-Rising City, 25-11, 25-18.
"The girls played consistent and confident all day," head coach Tali Reeves said. "Our passing really stepped up, which allowed us to be in system more, and Payton (Andel) did a great job dishing the ball out to our hitters. We also did a good job behind the serving line this weekend."
Vandenberg had 22 kills against Aquinas, 12 against Central City and six against Shelby-Rising City.
Against Aquinas, Maya Couch recorded 11 kills and Emily Johnson served three aces.
David City's win against Aquinas is the first in more than a decade. It breaks at least a 19-match streak for Aquinas against David City. In those 19 matches, David City had only won five sets.
"The first match definitely set the tone for the day," Reeves said. "They played well, and in that third set things really started clicking in all aspects of the game. Lauren had a great match for us. Props to Aquinas, they make you work hard for every point; not much falls on their side."
Couch added seven more kills against Central City, and Neely Behrns served three aces.
Maya Couch, Avery Couch and Behrns all led the Scouts with seven kills against Shelby-Rising City.
The Huskies only recorded nine kills as a team and finished with 10 errors.
David City did not provide stats for the match against North Bend Central.
In the three matches with stats, Vandenberg totaled 40 kills, Behrns and Johnson each had five aces, Maya Couch blocked five shots, Behrns had 29 digs and Andel set up 80 assists.
David City was back in action Tuesday hosting Wilber-Clatonia and at home again Thursday against Thayer Central
AQUINAS
Aquinas Catholic def. Central City, 25-12, 25-11
Aquinas Catholic def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-10, 25-21
North Bend Central def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-19, 14-25, 25-18
Aquinas went 2-2 in the round-robin tournament defeating Central City and Shelby-Rising City. The Monarchs entered the game on a two-match win streak, but struggled against stronger competition at the David City Invite.
No stats were available.
Aquinas is in action next on Thursday at Wahoo Neumann (5-6) in Wahoo.
SHELBY-RISING CITY
North Bend Central def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-15, 25-7
Shelby-Rising City def. Central City, 25-19, 25-15
The Huskies earned their fourth victory of the year on Saturday against Central City.
Senior Reece Ingalls led the Huskies with eight kills against the Bison. She had 14 during the tournament.
Wendy Godejohn finished with nine kills during the invite, Ava Larmon had six, Liberty Baker added five, Maddie Hopwood recorded three, Emily Wills finished with two and Kaylei Perry had one.
Godejohn and Larmon led SRC with five aces each on the day, Ingalls and Baker served four each, Wills added two and Caydee Bauers served one.
Wills and Baker led the Huskies with four blocks each, Larmon added two and Godejohn and Ingalls each blocked on shot.
Ingalls led the Huskies in digs with 23, and Hopwood recorded 33 assists.
Shelby-Rising City hosted East Butler on Tuesday and Palmer on Thursday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
