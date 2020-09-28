Scouts raise trophy at home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David City has found its stride, winning seven in a row including going 4-0 in its home tournament on Saturday.

The Scouts (11-7) defeated Aquinas (7-8), Central City (0-19), North Bend Central (11-7) and Shelby-Rising City (4-13) behind an offensive showcase from senior Lauren Vandenberg.

David City defeated Aquinas Catholic, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, Central City, 25-12, 25-4, North Bend Central, 28-26, 25-21 and Shelby-Rising City, 25-11, 25-18.

"The girls played consistent and confident all day," head coach Tali Reeves said. "Our passing really stepped up, which allowed us to be in system more, and Payton (Andel) did a great job dishing the ball out to our hitters. We also did a good job behind the serving line this weekend."

Vandenberg had 22 kills against Aquinas, 12 against Central City and six against Shelby-Rising City.

Against Aquinas, Maya Couch recorded 11 kills and Emily Johnson served three aces.

David City's win against Aquinas is the first in more than a decade. It breaks at least a 19-match streak for Aquinas against David City. In those 19 matches, David City had only won five sets.