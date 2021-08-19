Scouts ring in new year with young squad

With a veteran team, David City volleyball rode its experience to a 21-win season last fall. This year, it's the opposite for Scouts head coach Tali Reeves as she's preparing a young squad.
Six seniors graduated in Maya Couch, Natalie Blum, Payton Andel, Shelby Hein, Lauren Vandenberg and Olivia Egwuatu. Change has been the main theme heading into the fall high school season.
"We have a lot of different position changes, role changes," Reeves said. "Bringing in a lot of new people, but I think once we get things ironed out, we can be a competitive team."
Reeves liked what she saw from her group this summer.
"We had a great turnout for the weight room and open gyms. We went to quite a few different camps," she said. "Summer always lets you see all the different things that you need to work on, but I would definitely say it was a successful summer."
The incoming seniors, led by Neely Behrns, set the standard for the younger players on what it takes to be successful. Despite going 21-9 last year, the Scouts fell in the first round of the subdistrict tournament to Scotus. Failing to make a longer trip through the postseason has provided motivation to the returnees on the roster.
"The seniors right now are doing a really good job leading. They have high expectations for those younger girls. and they're really trying to lead the way," Reeves said. "After a successful season last year, they know what it takes, and they're going to make sure those younger girls understand, and that they get there."
Reeves said freshmen are always a bit nervous, but the dozen who are now working out with varsity have impressed her in their communication skills and their play thus far.
The freshmen will need to fill some big voids. Behrns is back for her senior year after leading the team in digs, finishing second in aces and third in kills. Yet, with her contributions figured in, the graduated seniors from last year amounts to a 67.5% loss of kills, 59% of aces, 83% of blocks and 59% of digs.
Through the summer and early parts of fall camp, defense has been the focus.
"After graduating a lot height and getting a lot of good touches last year, I told them our defense, that's one thing that we are really going to have to really step up on this year," Reeves said. "We've been working a lot on our blocks. One thing I did tell them was that defense was going to step it up this year and that's going to have to be something that we really rely on."
Offensively, Reeves is seeking a shared attack. She wants points to come from a collective effort by the entire lineup, presenting different options for opponents to have to defend against.
"It might look a little different at the beginning of the year, but hopefully as the season progresses, we have a more balanced attack," Reeves said.
With all the moving parts of new players coming in and returnees changing positions, Reeves' main goal is that the Scouts play as a team.
"That we don't go out there and get frustrated if something doesn't go right," she said. "With so many different role changes, I just hope that we can go out there and compete to the best of our abilities."
David City began its season Tuesday with a jamboree at Fullerton. Its next match will be at home against St. Paul on Aug. 26.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.