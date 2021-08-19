Scouts ring in new year with young squad

Reeves said freshmen are always a bit nervous, but the dozen who are now working out with varsity have impressed her in their communication skills and their play thus far.

The freshmen will need to fill some big voids. Behrns is back for her senior year after leading the team in digs, finishing second in aces and third in kills. Yet, with her contributions figured in, the graduated seniors from last year amounts to a 67.5% loss of kills, 59% of aces, 83% of blocks and 59% of digs.

Through the summer and early parts of fall camp, defense has been the focus.

"After graduating a lot height and getting a lot of good touches last year, I told them our defense, that's one thing that we are really going to have to really step up on this year," Reeves said. "We've been working a lot on our blocks. One thing I did tell them was that defense was going to step it up this year and that's going to have to be something that we really rely on."

Offensively, Reeves is seeking a shared attack. She wants points to come from a collective effort by the entire lineup, presenting different options for opponents to have to defend against.

"It might look a little different at the beginning of the year, but hopefully as the season progresses, we have a more balanced attack," Reeves said.