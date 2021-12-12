Scouts rise to the top at Stanton

A first-time champion and three other gold medalists boosted David City wrestling to its first tournament title of the season on Saturday in Stanton.

The Scouts total 159.5 team points and built a gap of 37 between themselves and runner-up Plainview. David City won 14 total medals from 19 wrestlers that competed in the 15-team field.

The invite was held under a round-robin format. Five weight classes used the results from those matches to set up semifinals that determined first, third, fifth and seventh-place matches.

Plainview won eight medals and had two champions. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic was third and was the only other team to score more than 100 points. The Bluejays won 13 medals and went 1-3 in title matches.

David City sophomore Keaton Kloke (113 pounds) won the first tournament of his varsity career, senior Zach Bongers (120), Simon Schindler (126) and Tre' Daro (182) were also tournament champions. Schindler and Daro both won their second gold medals of the season.

Kloke competed mostly in duals last season, seeing his only tournament action during the Scouts' home tournament in late January. He was second on the Friday of the tournament with a 4-1 record then lost his opening match the next day, suffered an injury and forfeited the next three rounds. Kloke was left on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

On Saturday he split his first two matches, winning 4-2 then losing by 6-4 sudden victory against Landon Hansen of Plainview. Kloke beat teammate Keaton Busch by pinfall 34 seconds into the second period then won the rematch with Hansen for gold.

Kloke won 6-5 after taking a 2-0 lead into the second. He escaped the bottom and landed his second takedown for a 5-0 advantage. Hansen escaped and scored his own takedown, reversed to start the third and tied it up but gave up an escape with 25 seconds remaining. That was enough for Kloke to hang on.

Bongers won all five of his matches by pinfall for a championship. He pinned four of those foes in the first period, two in less than a minute. Schindler was also 5-0 thanks to four pins and a 7-0 decision in the title match. Daro pinned five opponents, all in the first period, and remained unbeaten on the season.

Kendall Schindler (106) won four in a row but then suffered a 4-0 loss to Robert Aschoff of Osmond in the title match. Osmond started the third on top and leading 3-1. Three back points in the final minute gave him the win.

Jace Rerucha (120) also won four in a row with two pins, an 8-2 decision and an 11-1 major then ran into Bongers in the title match and was pinned with 26 seconds left in the first period.

Brayden Johnson (132) pinned three foes and won by 15-6 before Plainview's Scout Ashburn handed him a pinfall loss in 1 minute, 19 for the title.

Josh Spatz (138) was 3-1 and took third. Keaton Busch (113) won three in a row then lost the next two and was fourth. Lukas Sabata lost his first two but bounced back with three wins in a row and was fifth. Barrett Andel (160) won two of his first three took fifth with two more wins in the medal round. Brian Solis (195) lost his first two then won three straight for fifth. Chase Krafka followed the same path and was also fifth. Stanley Allen (126) was sixth.

David City also won at Stanton a year ago with 58 more points and built a gap of more than 100 points over the runner-up. The Scouts travel to the Valentine Tournament for matches on Friday and Saturday.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

