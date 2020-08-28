Scouts secondary picks off four Titan passes in win

Last year, Twin River passed for over 100 yards a game, but David City allowed none of that in Friday night's season-opening 16-6 win.
The Scouts intercepted four passes and didn't allow a single completion. Jordan Kracl intercepted two passes, and Cavan Navrkal and Jack McKay each had a pick of their own.
David City's defense didn't just rely on its secondary either, holding the Titans to 115 yards on the ground and forcing a safety. The Scouts also forced one fumble.
"I think it was a great performance," head coach Robert Evans said. "We told them it was going to be a battle until the fourth and to the end, and it was. Twin River and (head coach Bob) Fredrickson does a good job getting his guys ready. It was a great win tonight; very great win."
David City scored all 16 of its points in the first half.
After forcing a three-and-out on the opening possession, the Scouts went 58 yards in 10 plays, chewing up five minutes of clock to take a 7-0 lead. The drive finished on a 1-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka.
The Scouts and Titans failed to score in each of their next two possessions. David City faced a fourth-and0goal from the 3-yard line early in the second quarter and went for it, but the Scouts turned the ball over on downs.
Twin River squandered the opportunity, and a wayward pitch resulted in a safety and a 9-0 lead for David City.
Neither team scored in their next possession, but with five minutes left in the half, Vodicka found Caden Denker on an 84-yard touchdown to take a 16-0 lead into halftime.
Twin River's lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter, but David City held on the rest of the way for a 16-6 win.
Check the Sept. 3 issue of the Banner-Press for more on this story.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
