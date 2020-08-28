 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouts secondary picks off four Titan passes in win
View Comments
alert featured

Scouts secondary picks off four Titan passes in win

{{featured_button_text}}

Last year, Twin River passed for over 100 yards a game, but David City allowed none of that in Friday night's season-opening 16-6 win. 

The Scouts intercepted four passes and didn't allow a single completion. Jordan Kracl intercepted two passes, and Cavan Navrkal and Jack McKay each had a pick of their own.

David City's defense didn't just rely on its secondary either, holding the Titans to 115 yards on the ground and forcing a safety. The Scouts also forced one fumble. 

"I think it was a great performance," head coach Robert Evans said. "We told them it was going to be a battle until the fourth and to the end, and it was. Twin River and (head coach Bob) Fredrickson does a good job getting his guys ready. It was a great win tonight; very great win." 

David City scored all 16 of its points in the first half. 

After forcing a three-and-out on the opening possession, the Scouts went 58 yards in 10 plays, chewing up five minutes of clock to take a 7-0 lead. The drive finished on a 1-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka. 

The Scouts and Titans failed to score in each of their next two possessions. David City faced a fourth-and0goal from the 3-yard line early in the second quarter and went for it, but the Scouts turned the ball over on downs. 

Twin River squandered the opportunity, and a wayward pitch resulted in a safety and a 9-0 lead for David City.  

Neither team scored in their next possession, but with five minutes left in the half, Vodicka found Caden Denker on an 84-yard touchdown to take a 16-0 lead into halftime. 

Twin River's lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter, but David City held on the rest of the way for a 16-6 win. 

Check the Sept. 3 issue of the Banner-Press for more on this story.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

Tre Daro

David City junior Tre Daro catches a pass for a first down leading to a touchdown later in the drive. David City defeated Twin River 16-6. 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scouts at the Shrine Bowl
Sports

Scouts at the Shrine Bowl

  • Updated

The July 9 issue featuring a story on Clayton Dennker's selection to the Shrine Bowl did not have the full list of Scouts that have been chose…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: David City opens with 16-6 win over Twin River

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News