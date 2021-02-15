Scouts set school record with 11 state qualifiers

Spatz is new to the roster but not new to state. Last year at East Butler he was a fifth place state medalist. This year he'll open the tournament as a district champion following a pin and two major decisions.

Bongers earned silver behind a 24-second pin, 13-8 win then 4-1 loss to No. 1 Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun - the same foe that denied him a subdistrict title the week before.

Schindler is a district runner-up after a day that included a pin, a 5-1 sudden victory then a 7-2 championship loss to No. 2 Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun. Like Bongers, it was the second week in a row he lost to an Olberding.

Harris rode two pins to the final where he came up short in a 5-2 final to No. 6 Ethan Mullally of North Bend. Mullally found a late takedown in the third period and broke a 2-2 tie.

Daro won by pin in 33 seconds and midway through the second period. Unbeaten and No. 1 Josh Miller of Arlington denied him the title 6-0.

"Several of the second place matches we had at the district tournament were against the number one rated guys in that weight class," Thiem said. "We separated ourselves out in the state brackets from those great wrestlers, but we have to win some big matches to get to the medal or finals rounds."