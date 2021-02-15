Scouts set school record with 11 state qualifiers

Although there isn't much left for the David City wrestling program to achieved after decades of excellence, the Scouts found a way to add to their mystique in Saturday's district tournament.
David City sent eight to the finals, won three district championships and qualified a school record 11 wrestlers to state on Saturday at Boone Central. Four medalists and three gold medalists gave the Scouts a team district championship as well. They were 52 points ahead of host Boone Central.
The total number of DC wrestlers in Omaha is one more than last year when the Scouts sent four members to championship matches and won the school's four state title and third in seven seasons.
Josh Spatz (132 pounds), Dylan Vodicka (182) and Jake Ingwersen (285) all earned gold medals while Zach Bongers (113), Simon Schindler (120), Clayton Harris (152), Tre Daro (170) and James Escamilla (220) settled for silver. Harley Eickmeier (145) was third and Ethan Zegers (126) and Ethan Underwood (138) were both fourth.
"Throughout the year, I thought qualifying eight would be a bad district tournament and 12 would be phenomenal," coach Tahner Thiem said. "We got 11, which is a school record, so I am pretty pleased with the number of guys we got in."
Naturally, the next question is: is it enough to get it done again? David City won six medals at state a year ago, won 11 times by pin and 15 times with bonus points.
Central City, the No. 1 rated tournament team by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, qualified 10 while crosstown rival Aquinas Catholic, listed at No. 3, is sending 11.
"Aquinas and Central City are both very deep teams this year. We are in a position to repeat as state champions, but we are going to have to win some head-to-head matches against Central City and Aquinas," Thiem said. "The bracket draws are not great, but if we wrestle like we are capable anything is possible."
Bongers, Schindler, Vodicka, Escamilla and Ingwersen were all on last year's title team. Vodicka won state gold and is 50-0 this year looking to go back-to-back. Saturday he pinned two opponents in less than a minute and a third midway through the second period.
Escamilla was a 2020 state runner-up. He'll head to Omaha 44-3 and with a district silver medal. He won by fall in 1 minute, 7 seconds, won in the semifinals 6-3 then suffered a 3-1 sudden victory loss to No. 1 Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian. Escamilla and Mundt make up the top two of the 220-pound division.
Ingwersen, like Escamilla, is back in Omaha seeking redemption following a title match loss last year. He'll start his state journey as a district champ who needed less than two minutes of total mat time to achieve that mark Ingwersen had a bye into the semis where he pinned Jace Owen of North Bend before accepting a medical forfeit by 25-6 Connor Asche of Fillmore Central.
Spatz is new to the roster but not new to state. Last year at East Butler he was a fifth place state medalist. This year he'll open the tournament as a district champion following a pin and two major decisions.
Bongers earned silver behind a 24-second pin, 13-8 win then 4-1 loss to No. 1 Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun - the same foe that denied him a subdistrict title the week before.
Schindler is a district runner-up after a day that included a pin, a 5-1 sudden victory then a 7-2 championship loss to No. 2 Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun. Like Bongers, it was the second week in a row he lost to an Olberding.
Harris rode two pins to the final where he came up short in a 5-2 final to No. 6 Ethan Mullally of North Bend. Mullally found a late takedown in the third period and broke a 2-2 tie.
Daro won by pin in 33 seconds and midway through the second period. Unbeaten and No. 1 Josh Miller of Arlington denied him the title 6-0.
"Several of the second place matches we had at the district tournament were against the number one rated guys in that weight class," Thiem said. "We separated ourselves out in the state brackets from those great wrestlers, but we have to win some big matches to get to the medal or finals rounds."
Eickmeier won his opening match by pin and lost 11-4 then bounced back with a pin and 6-4 win. Zegers split four matches, winning by pin and 8-6 decision while also losing by pin and 6-2. Underwood won 9-8, 9-2 and lost by pin and 5-0.
Kendall Schindler was 0-2 at 106.
"Ethan Zegers and Harley Eickmeier have been in our wrestling program for quite a few years. I am very happy that they punched their ticket to the state tournament their senior year. They deserve it," Thiem said. "Ethan Underwood won a big match in the first round that really set him up nicely to qualify.
"Tre Daro has really had a great year. Much of the success Tre has had is due to his willingness to seek any wrestling opportunity he can get."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.