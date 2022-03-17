Scouts show growth in Schulze's first year

David City boys basketball welcomed in a new coach for the third time in four seasons this past winter. The Scouts won three games, struggled with consistency but took several steps along the way.

Wins included two in a row in an early January stretch over East Butler and Twin River. David City found the win column for the final time in an upset over Fairbury in the conference tournament.

Three victories matches the win total of last season, but the Scouts were a much different team down the stretch. As the overtime win against Fairbury shows, coach Todd Schulze said his team was drastically different from start to finish.

"When you look at the record from the outside looking in, even from the inside looking out, it might be tough to say, 'Hey, we had a season we feel good about,' but I think we did," Schulze said. "Obviously, we want to win as many games as you can. That's part of the goal, but when I look back to what we looked like as a team in practice and in games, November and December, and I look to see what we looked like the last half of February, I feel really good about the growth we made learning how to play the game of basketball."

Caden Denker led the Scouts in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. The junior averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds. Schulze said early on in the year, the team looked to give Denker the ball all the time.

As the season wore on, the supporting cast began to step up more and more. Brock Dubbs averaged 7.4 points per game. Seth Golden scored in double digits twice. Freshman Reese Svoboda scored 13 points against the Jeffs in the SNC win.

More time together meant more chemistry and more belief.

"I think just the more and more you practice, you get to January and February and you've been practicing these moves and shooting from certain spots for two months now," Schulze said. "You just had them in practice, so you get confidence to take those shots during games."

Confidence was important throughout. While long losing streaks can often beat a team down, Schulze didn't see the losses affect his team's effort. While it could have been difficult to stay positive, the boys showed up to practice and kept working regardless of the previous outcome.

"Guys didn't let the lack of winning affect how they were going to practice or have an attitude of, 'What's the point of doing stuff coach's way if it's not giving us wins?'" Schulze said. "They didn't have the attitude at all, so that I'm proud of."

The Scouts graduate three seniors from the group - Golden, Jack McKay and Darwin Arcos. Schulze appreciated the leadership of his most veteran players, especially under another new head coach.

"They bought in to what I was trying to teach them and show them, even if it was different for them from what they were used to. They're the type of guys that you want to be seniors on your team. It will always be a group of guys that I'll remember," he said. "It's just that first group of seniors that I was with to kind of make that first step in trying to get this program turned around. I'll remember those guys for that forever."

Last offseason, Schulze had to implement a system that suited the team. Unsure of the team's skill set, and uncertain of previous offensive and defensive systems, there were a lot of questions early on.

This summer, with more familiarity, and the return of a core group, the Scouts can turn from system implementation to skill development.

But the biggest area of focus will be learning how to win games. After 12 victories in 2018-19, David City has won a combined eight games in the last three seasons.

"Some coaches might not think it's that important during the summer, but we're just so darn used to losing," Schulze said. "We've got to figure out and learn how to win so when we get into close games next season, we have that sense of been there, done that. We know how to do this because we'll need that for sure next year."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

