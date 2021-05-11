Scouts take runner-up at SNC championship

Two David City golfers were inside the top 10, another was just outside and the Scouts were the Southern Nebraska Conference runners-up on May 6 in Milford.

David City's top four players put together a total of 363 and were 14 shots back of Milford. The Eagles had all four of their top four inside the top 10 on a total of 349. David City was one shot better than Fillmore Central.

Ethan Zegers led the Scouts on a round of 87 and was sixth place. Jordan Kracl put together an 88 and was eighth. Keyan Helgoth carded 91 and was 12th. Simon Schindler shot a 97 and Kordell Abel had 125.

Zegers had an adventurous start that included a birdie on No. 1 then a double bogey on two and a triple on three. He finished his first trip through Thornridge Golf Course in Milford with a 9-over 45 then cut off three shots i his second trip through.

Kracl shot a 4-over 40 the first time through then was 6-over through the first four holes on his second trip through the course. Helgoth shot a 47 then a 44.

Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central shot a 2-over 74 and was the tournament champion by six shots over Rodney McDonald of Sandy Creek.