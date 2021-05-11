 Skip to main content
Scouts take runner-up at SNC championship
Scouts take runner-up at SNC championship

Two David City golfers were inside the top 10, another was just outside and the Scouts were the Southern Nebraska Conference runners-up on May 6 in Milford.

Ethan Zegers

Ethan Zegers

David City's top four players put together a total of 363 and were 14 shots back of Milford. The Eagles had all four of their top four inside the top 10 on a total of 349. David City was one shot better than Fillmore Central.

Ethan Zegers led the Scouts on a round of 87 and was sixth place. Jordan Kracl put together an 88 and was eighth. Keyan Helgoth carded 91 and was 12th. Simon Schindler shot a 97 and Kordell Abel had 125.

Zegers had an adventurous start that included a birdie on No. 1 then a double bogey on two and a triple on three. He finished his first trip through Thornridge Golf Course in Milford with a 9-over 45 then cut off three shots i his second trip through.

Kracl shot a 4-over 40 the first time through then was 6-over through the first four holes on his second trip through the course. Helgoth shot a 47 then a 44.

Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central shot a 2-over 74 and was the tournament champion by six shots over Rodney McDonald of Sandy Creek.

"Super proud of the way we came back on the back nine and competed even things weren't going our way," coach Tom Van Winkle said. "Hopefully we can learn from being in a pressure situation at conference heading into districts. Ethan Zegers has been super reliable. I'm so happy for him to step up his game and be a team leader this year."

David City returned to the course on Monday in a quad hosted by Fremont Bergan at the Fremont Country Club. In a tight race, Bergan took its home trophy with a 172 total, four better than Yutan and six ahead of David City. Arlington was a distant third with a 200.

Kracl led the Scouts with a 42 and was tied for third. Helgoth shot a 43, Zegers had a 45, Schindler had a 48 and Abel shot 51. 

David City played Tuesday at Pawnee Hills Golf Club in Fullerton and travels to the district meet in Logan View on Monday.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

