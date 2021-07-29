Scouts using summer to welcome newcomers

David City volleyball won 21 games last season, the most the Scouts have reached in more than a decade.
Yet, it was a bittersweet end when the David City season came to a close abruptly in four sets of the subdistrict opener against Scotus.
Intent on making a longer run, instead the loss marked the end of six seniors' high school careers. Heading into 2021, coach Tali Reeves has the task of acclimating a large crop of freshmen to fill the void left by those who graduated.
"We have a lot of new girls with the six seniors graduating last year," Reeves said. "Just working together, figuring out everyone's strengths and weaknesses and trying different lineups and seeing what we have for the season."
This summer, David City has played matches against Wahoo and Aquinas Catholic, attended a JV and varsity camp in Clarkson, a JV camp in Malcolm and a varsity camp at Shelby-Rising City.
Though the help of the seniors, the youngsters are beginning to gain confidence and trust.
"My seniors have really stepped up," Reeves said. "They took on that leadership role and they're making the younger girls comfortable, showing them the way."
Returnees that have set the standard include Neely Behrns, Avery Couch, Lili Eickmeier and Emily Johnson. Each of the four played 60 or more matches last fall. Behrns was third in kills, Couch was tops in blocks, Eickmeier had more than 100 digs and Johnson had 29 aces in 152 serves.
"They make sure that girls are in the weight room, the girls are at open gym, holding the girls accountable," Reeves said. "They learned how to win last year, and they're going to make sure that these younger girls know what it takes to be that successful."
Those that moved on include Maya Couch, Natalie Blum, Payton Andel, Shelby Hein, Lauren Vandenberg and Olivia Egwuatu. That group were the leaders in nearly every statistical category, perhaps the most significant Andel and her 688 assists as the starting setter.
David City lost 67.5% of kills, 59% of aces, 92% of assists and 58.7 of digs.
Incoming senior Neely Behrns and rising junior Avery Couch are two players the Scouts will likely rely on in 2021. Last year, Behrns led the team with 233 digs and was second with 31 aces. Couch led the team with 62 blocks and was fourth with 115 kills.
Reeves said Behrns is going to get the ball a lot, and the pair of key returnees have had strong summers.
"I'm excited to see them step up in those roles," she said. "It's not going to be quite like last year, where we were pretty dominant in every rotation, but I think with those girls stepping up and younger girls following suit, I think we'll be OK."
David City replaces three of its top five servers with Behrns and Emily Johnson leading that area. Johnson's 29 aces were the fourth-highest total on the roster.
The key to service, Reeves said, is aggression. She said Behrns and Johnson have that in them, an approach the rest of the team should follow.
"I always say you've got to be aggressive. With those two coming back, they're aggressive servers. They go for it," Reeves said. "I just need to instill that into my younger girls. We've got to start tough. We've got to get them on system. We've got to get some reps in with that."
With such a young crop set to join, Reeves said her players must be confident to be successful. That's been a main focal point throughout the summer.
"We have 13 freshmen coming out. I just always preach to them that you got to have confidence," she said. "We had our team camp this week It was a chance to get some of the nerves out there with them getting to know everyone, just being good teammates and trying to make this more of a team aspect instead of older girls and younger girls, because we do have so many freshmen. Confidence and teamwork is my biggest two things right now."
