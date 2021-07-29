Scouts using summer to welcome newcomers

The key to service, Reeves said, is aggression. She said Behrns and Johnson have that in them, an approach the rest of the team should follow.

"I always say you've got to be aggressive. With those two coming back, they're aggressive servers. They go for it," Reeves said. "I just need to instill that into my younger girls. We've got to start tough. We've got to get them on system. We've got to get some reps in with that."

With such a young crop set to join, Reeves said her players must be confident to be successful. That's been a main focal point throughout the summer.

"We have 13 freshmen coming out. I just always preach to them that you got to have confidence," she said. "We had our team camp this week It was a chance to get some of the nerves out there with them getting to know everyone, just being good teammates and trying to make this more of a team aspect instead of older girls and younger girls, because we do have so many freshmen. Confidence and teamwork is my biggest two things right now."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.