Scouts volleyball defeats Arlington, Aquinas fall to three ranked foes

David City, Aquinas Catholic and East Butler volleyball took to the floor for the first time Thursday. The Scouts played St. Paul on Thursday before competing in Saturday's Plattsmouth Invite.

David City went 1-3, dropping matches to state qualifiers St. Paul and Class B state runner-up Norris on Saturday. Also, it lost in straight sets to Class B's Nebraska City but was able defeat Arlington in two sets in Plattsmouth.

Aquinas dropped its first three matches of the season, all to ranked opponents. The Monarchs lost in straight sets to No. 9 West Point GACC on Thursday before dropping both matches at Saturday's Kearney Catholic triangular against Class D-1 No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia and the second-ranked Stars in C-1.

East Butler played just one match over the first weekend, falling to Dorchester in straight sets.

David City def. Arlington 25-8, 25-18 (Saturday): The Scouts dominated Arlington for its first win of the season.

Offensively, Kamryn Behrns, Kambri Andel and Avery Couch recorded three kills each. Kaydance Smith assisted six points to lead David City. Behrns dug eight shots with Andel tallying five digs.

Norris def. David City 11-25, 11-25 (Saturday): Class B No. 3 Norris posted a .420 hit percentage. Senior Gracie Kircher and sophomore Anna Jelinek killing seven points each. The Titans served eight aces, assisted 24 points and blocked five shots.

Andel assisted six points for the Scouts as Couch and Behrns combined for five kills. Jaiden Ray and Smith led the defense with eight and seven digs, respectively.

Nebraska City def. David City 16-25, 24-26 (Saturday): In its second match against Class B opposition, David City fell just short of forcing a third set. The Pioneers got nine kills from senior Halle Thompson to lead the way. They ended the match with a .423 hit percentage.

Couch's eight kills led the Scouts with Behrns posting six. Andel posted a season-high 13 assists. Defensively, Behrns dug eight shots and Addison Kuhlman tallied seven.

Aquinas at Kearney Catholic triangular (Saturday): The Monarchs lost in straight sets against Kearney Catholic 18-25 and 21-25. In the second match of the day, the Hawkettes swept Aquinas 23-25, 14-25.

St. Paul def. David City 23-25, 15-25, 19-25 (Thursday): David City pushed the Wildcats to two competitive sets in its season opener.

In her varsity match, Behrns led the team's attack with eight kills. Andel, another freshman, was second with seven as the team finished with 21 kills. Smith recorded 12 of the team's 21 assists. Andel posted eight.

Behrns and Andel dug eight shots apiece and Kuhlman recorded seven of the team's 38 digs.

GACC def. Aquinas 17-25, 22-25, 17-25 (Thursday): The Bluejays had over double the amount of kills than Aquinas, as they finished with 45 compared to 21 for Aquinas.

Mara Yindrick and Natalie Kovar combined for 30 digs. Ava Hilger had six kills and Toni Wachal posted five to lead a balanced offensive attack. Six different Monarchs recorded at least one kill.

Dorchester def. East Butler 23-25, 20-25, 17-25 (Thursday): Dorchester's slight edge on offense was enough to propel them to the win.

East Butler totaled 65 digs, 20 more than the Longhorns. However, they edged East Butler in kills, aces, blocks and assists.

Madison DeWitt and Kate Rathjen dug 17 shots each and Katie Haney recorded a dozen digs. Offensively, Sydney Pernicek set up 19 kills. Bongers recorded eight kills with Haney producing five.