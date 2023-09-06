COLUMBUS - The David City volleyball team continued its challenging start to the season Saturday at the Shamrock Invite.

The Scouts squared off against the two teams that competed for the Class D-1 state championship last year in Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic and Lakeview.

David City ended the day dropping all three matches without a set win.

"We struggled," Scouts head coach Tali Reeves said. "Tried a couple new lineups, so back to work on Monday."

In their first match of the day, the Scouts nearly climbed out of a 20-13 first-set deficit against Norfolk Catholic. They got it to 24-23 before a Knights kill sealed the set win.

David City scored six of the first seven points in set two on two kills from sophomore Kamryn Behrns and one kill from sophomore Addison Rands.

Norfolk Catholic flipped the momentum with a 9-1 run of its own. The Scouts cut the deficit to 16-14, but it was the closest they got in a 25-17 second set defeat.

Lakeview controlled both sets against David City in the consolation semifinals as the Lady Vikes totaled 22 kills and eight service aces.

After losing the first 16-25, the Scouts started set two strong leading 8-4 on four Behrns kills and one kill from junior Hailey Glodowski.

Lakeview responded taking the lead at 17-16. The Lady Vikes scored eight of the final 10 points to complete the sweep 25-19.

David City and Cedar Catholic played a hotly-contested first set in the seventh-place match. The Scouts fell behind 11-4 in set one and they trailed 19-13 before an 11-4 run gave them set point.

A mishit from the Scouts evened the set. David City had another set point at 25-24 following a Behrns block and at 27-26 after an ace from junior Kaydance Smith. However, the Trojans staved off both set points and won 30-28 behind a David City violation and a kill.

Cedar Catholic claimed set two 25-20 to finish off the sweep.

"Just a lack of communication," Reeves said. "I think that's one of the easiest parts of volleyball and we just struggled with that (today)."

Behrns finished the tournament with 30 kills, three blocks that resulted in points and one service ace. The sophomore leads the team in the kills through nine matches.

"She's (Behrns) a gamer. She goes out and fights. She's doing a really good job," Reeves said. "When we need a kill, she get us a kill. I'm hoping others feed off that and we get things going."

David City is seeing progress from its other front row players with Rands, sophomore Kambri Andel and Glodowski. Andel finished the day with 10 kills, Rands totaled seven kills and Glodowski spiked five kills.

"Just have some inexperienced hitters," Reeves said. "I hope they just build confidence and go out there and want it."

The Scouts fell to 3-6 following Saturday's tournament. Of their nine matches, four have come against state qualifiers from last season. They've played Class B Seward twice along with Norfolk Catholic and Cedar Catholic.

David City also played Lakeview and St. Paul, two teams that reached a district final last season.

"We have work to do. These teams grind," Reeves said. "I think we're struggling with next point, next point, next ball but I think we'll get there."

David City played at East Butler Tuesday. It hosts Raymond Central on Thursday as the Scouts will face the Mustangs for the second time this season.

Reeves said she hopes the team will look back at Saturday's Shamrock Invite at the end of the season and see it as a crucial learning experience.

"Our schedule is tough these first couple weeks, so I hope that doesn't get the girls down and I hope it's more of a motivational thing than anything," Reeves said. "Learning lots about our team and we'll get back in the gym and hopefully get things going."