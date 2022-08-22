Scouts volleyball to rely on underclassmen stepping up

David City volleyball head coach Tali Reeves is excited to see young players stepping into bigger roles this season as her squad starts the season Thursday at St. Paul.

The Scouts will look to fill a number of holes following the graduation of a productive class led by Neely Behrns, Lili Eickmeier and Emily Johnson. Behrns led the team with 376 kills, Eickmeier led in aces (48) and digs (274) and Johnson led in assists (705).

"They are young, but we have a lot of talent and a lot of volleyball IQ," Reeves said. "They come to practice every day ready to work and they're a talented group. We just need to get some experience with them."

Reeves said the biggest challenge of leading a young team into a new season is managing the expectations and getting them out of their shell.

"We have some seniors who are doing a really good job of helping them out and getting that energy out of them and making them so they're not so nervous, but they've come a long way," she said. "They're doing a really good job.

A senior the Scouts will rely on this season is Avery Couch. She was second on the team with 283 kills last year and blocked the most shots (47).

"She's (Couch) doing a great job of leading this team right now," Reeves said. "She's going to have a huge role this year with taking on that leadership role, but also just being that go-to girl. I think she's definitely up for the challenge."

Fellow senior Keetyn Valentine, Reeves said, will step into a larger role as will sophomore Hailey Glodowski, who killed 42 shots last year. Freshmen who will start immediately is Kambri Andel and Kamryn Behrns, Neely's younger sister.

"She (Andel) is going to be setting and playing outside for us this season, so she'll be a six-rotation player for us. Very high volleyball IQ. Really great player," Reeves said. "Kamryn Behrns, who will be outside for us and she'll be playing six rotations also. Great player. Two really good players. Just need the experience and I think they're going to do some really good things for us this year."

Over the summer, David City competed at the Nebraska-Omaha camp and got 12 matches in. Reeves said that made the team a little bit more comfortable playing with their teammates. Building that chemistry will be important early on.

"We have a tough beginning of our schedule. I don't know how it's going to be, but they've done a really good job staying positive and battling," Reeves said. "Haven't really had any issues with frustrations so far, but with our tough schedule at the beginning, just keep grinding and trust the process."

As a young team, David City will experience some bumps, but it expects to compete and grow stronger and peak in the postseason at the end of October.

"Yes, we're young, but I still have those expectations of we're going to go out, we're going to compete and I really do believe that we can have a very successful season," Reeves said. "It could be a little rough with young players, but overall I really think with the girls I have on the court that we can overcome whatever comes our way. I think we can have a very successful season."