Scouts win all three matches, Aquinas concludes regular season

David City volleyball put together a 3-0 week with a win over Heartland and a sweep at the Aquinas Catholic triangular. The Monarchs concluded their regular season last week with six matches.

The Scouts wrapped up play this week with the Southern Nebraska Conference and will move forward to the subdistrict tournament Monday at Columbus Lakeview. Aquinas looks to be set for a subdistrict at Cross County.

Aquinas at Lincoln Christian Invite

The Monarchs dropped two of three matches at Saturday's Lincoln Christian Invite.

Aquinas lost the opener to Lincoln Christian 25-14 and 25-20. It bounced back in the second match with a 25-23 and 25-17 win over Class B's Nebraska City.

In the final match of the day, the Monarchs lost to Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo in straight sets 25-18 and 25-15.

"We struggled in the first game to get going," Aquinas head coach Kelly Tvrdy said. "The next two games, we started to communicate better on the court an everything else started to come together."

Aquinas concluded the regular season with a record of 10-20.

David City def. Centennial 25-14, 25-19: The Scouts swept the Broncos in straight sets on Oct. 14 in the first match of the Aquinas triangular.

David City overpowered Centennial with 33 kills compared to just 10 for the opposition. Avery Couch recorded a dozen kills and Neely Behrns had 11.

Emily Johnson tallied 27 assists for the Scouts to go with four digs and one service ace.

Lili Eickmeier led the defensive efforts with 13 digs to go with a game-high three service aces.

"We served aggressive and our serve receive was great," Scouts head coach Tali Reeves said. "Emily Johnson did a great job getting the ball to the hitters allowing us to hit well as a team."

Aquinas def. Centennial 25-17, 25-20: The Monarchs defeated Centennial in the first match of its home triangular on Oct. 14.

Aquinas held Centennial to just 13 kills and four service aces for the match.

"I thought we played defense really well, which was something we had been struggling on as of lately," Tvrdy said. "The girls were able to slap the game down and take care of their side of the court. Ava Hilger did a phenomenal job on the block."

David City def. Aquinas 12-25, 25-16, 25-19: David City bounced back from a set down to defeat the Monarchs in the final game of the Aquinas triangular.

Behrns led the offense with 24 kills and Couch pitched in with six. Johnson tallied 27 assists and Eickmeier served three aces.

Defensively, Eickmeier dug 14 shots and Couch posted a season-high seven blocks as David City ended the match with 13 blocks.

"We struggled at all areas of the game the first set and couldn't quite get things going. The next two sets were a complete team effort and the girls did a great job battling back," Reeves said. "Neely really gave us a spark and came out swinging and ended the match with 24 kills. We were able to get on some good runs at the serving line. Lili Eickmeier had an awesome night serving."

David City def. Heartland 25-13, 25-19, 25-16: The Scouts' offense dominated Heartland on Oct. 12.

Behrns recorded 17 kills and Couch had 14 as the team finished with 38 for the match. Johnson posted 33 assists to go with a team-high four service aces.

Eickmeier and Behrns recorded double-digit digs as Eickmeier had 17 and Behrns contributed 10. David City finished with 57 for the match as six players had at least five digs.

The Huskies recorded just 16 kills and three aces as they finished with a negative hit percentage.

Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas 25-13, 25-13, 25-13: The Monarchs dropped their match against the No. 1 team in Class C-1 in straight sets.

The Warriors finished the match with 46 digs, 43 kills, nine service aces and six blocks.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game walking in. They are a very controlled and well-disciplined team who plays together really well," Tvrdy said. "Serve receive and siding out right away, we knew it was going to be what would keep us in the game and we struggled with that. Towards the end of the game, we started to work together and cleaned some things up."

Tvrdy said the result wasn't what the team wanted, but she felt her squad made great strides in the match.

David City has won nine of its last 12, including four straight, to improve its record to 13-11.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.