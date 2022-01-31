Scouts win conference title, qualify for state dual

Seeking its 10th straight Southern Nebraska Conference tournament title, David City fell two points short to Milford 188-186 a year ago.

On Saturday the Scouts reclaimed their spot as the best team in the league with 175 team points, eight more than runner-up Milford and a 10th conference title in 11 seasons.

Simon Schindler and Tre' Daro repeated as conference champions at 126 and 182 pounds, respectively. Kendall Schindler, at 106, and Josh Spatz, at 138, wrestled to their first conference gold.

The Scouts ended the meet with three silver medalists in Keaton Kloke, Zach Bongers and Ethan Underwood and one bronze medalist in Barrett Andel. Brayden Johnson and Chase Krafka stood on the podium with fourth-place finishes.

Simon Schinder improved to 29-1 with a pair of wins. In the semifinals, he pinned Fairbury's Spencer Weers in 2 minutes and 34 seconds. Schindler kept it rolling in the title match, defeating Milford's Joey Kenning by pin at 3:08. He finishes his high school career with two conference golds and one bronze.

Daro capped his regular season high school career with conference medals in all four tournaments. After two fourth-place finishes, he repeated as an SNC champion with two first-period pins. Daro defeated his semifinals opponent, Fillmore Central's Blake Nun, with a pin at 50 seconds.

Milford's Thomas Vance awaited Daro in what was their fourth bout against one another. Daro took the first two meetings, but Vance defeated the senior in the title match of the David City Invite. Daro avenged that defeat with a pin at 1:24, his fastest fall against Vance. His record is 28-2.

Kendall Schindler earned his first conference medal with falls against Fairbury's Hayden Bear and Superior's Holden MacDonald. Schindler defeated Bear in 49 seconds, marking his seventh pin in under one minute of the season. He improved to 23-7.

Spatz stood atop the SNC podium for the first time with two wins by tech fall. In the semifinals he defeated Wilber-Clatonia's Jordan Marsh 16-1 with four nearfalls, three takedowns and one reversal. Spatz shut out Thayer Central's Treyton Waldmeier in the title match 15-0. He recorded three nearfalls, three takedowns and one escape.

Bongers fell short of his third straight conference championship as he lost by a 5-4 decision to Fillmore Central's Travis Meyer. Bongers trailed 4-0 after the opening period and 4-2 after two following a takedown. The senior recorded a takedown and earned a stalling penalty, but Meyer's escape with 15 seconds left was the deciding point. He's now 25-10.

Kloke improved to 12-8 as he won by major decision in the quarterfinals and by fall in the semifinals. In the 113-pound title bout he lost by an 11-3 major decision. After a win by fall and decision, Underwood lost by an 11-5 decision in the 145-pound title match. His record stands at 22-14.

Andel claimed bronze. He bounced back from a semifinal defeat to win two matches. He defeated Fillmore Central's Izzic Paling by a 6-1 decision in the consolation semis. In the third place match he earned his fastest fall of the day over Wilber-Clatonia's Lane Vesely at 2:53.

On Thursday, the Scouts won their final two duals of the season over North Bend and Malcolm to solidify a spot at the NSAA State Dual Wrestling Championship on Saturday in Kearney. In the last edition back in 2020, the Scouts earned third place.

David City, 6-2, will be the No. 8 seed in Class C and face rival and top seed Aquinas Catholic. The Scouts fell to the undefeated Monarchs 49-19 on Jan. 13.

From the 2020 team, David City has only five returning to Kearney in Bongers, Simon Schindler, Underwood, Daro and Andel.

David City 66, North Bend 12: The Scouts won every head-to-head match against the Tigers.

Simon Schindler recorded the fastest pin of the dual in 18 seconds, also his fastest of the year. His previous best was 28 seconds.

Bongers, Johnson and Lukas Sabata recorded falls. Underwood won by a 9-6 decision and Nicholas Carlson won a tiebreaker 4-2.

David City 57, Malcolm 21: Malcolm built a 21-6 lead after three forfeits and a pin at 285, but the Scouts were victorious in the final nine matches.

Daro, Bongers, Simon Schindler, Johnson, Sabata Underwood and Andel recorded pins. Bongers had the fastest fall at 38 seconds. Spatz secured a tech fall 16-1 and Kloke won by an 8-0 major decision.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.