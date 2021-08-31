Scouts win third straight opening game

A big play in special teams early in the contest and capitalizing on turnovers gave David City football its third straight win to start a season on Friday in Genoa.
Ethan Underwood scored twice, Seth Golden competed nearly 70% of his passes and the Scouts held Twin River off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. The 22-6 win over the Titans follows a 16-6 one from last year in David City and a 19-12 victory over Stanton.
Neither side generated more than 200 yards of offense, and the gains were few and far between, but for the first time out, David City was encouraged by something in every aspect of the game.
"It was a hard-fought battle. In the heat and everything, our special teams really got us rolling," Evans said. "When our special teams or our defense scores, the guys probably get more excited with that stuff than the offense because a lot of times it makes a big difference. I was very pleased with our special teams."
Special teams delivered the two biggest plays early on a punt return and an extra point. David City had the ball first and drove down to the Twin River 40 but stalled and decided to try and pin Twin River deep. That strategy worked to perfection when the defense delivered a three-and-out and forced a punt from the Titans' end zone.
Underwood caught the punt at the 35 and ran it back for the first points. A bad snap prevented a kick on the ensuing conversion, but David City executed the fire play and made it 8-0
It remained that way until the second half due in large part to Scout penalties. The offense had more drives with potential but drew several flags and saw possessions halt when David City couldn't overcome a first-and-long.
"We'd get things going and we'd have a first down and then the next think you know it would be first-and-20," Evans said. "We'd do some really nice things then keep getting set back."
In the second half, Barrett Andel picked off a pass and set up a scoring drive. The Scouts used the momentum from that play to finish on Golden's 3-yard run. Senior linebacker Tre Daro recovered a fumble in Twin River territory and set up another score when Underwood finished another drive minutes later on a 6-yard run.
That was the extent of the scoring until Twin River's Korbe Urkoski broke a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, nine different Scouts had multiple tackles. Daro led the way with four solo and five assisted, Andel had five and six assisted and Trevor Belt had a sack.
Evans said the guys up front, including Nick Carlson, Trevor Belt, Jason Escamilla and Caden Denker were a big reason why the defense was successful overall. The defensive line had four solo stops and 12 assisted.
Escamilla, a sophomore, was one of several underclassmen that made the defense stout.
"We've got some young guys on that side that have really stepped up," Evans said. "They know their assignments, and we've got a nice lineup in front of us."
Golden, though a senior, was making his first start under center. The offense has work to do on timing, as evidenced by a total of only 169 yards and 116 on the ground, but Golden did his part to ensure success.
"He did a nice job his first game," Evans said. "Does he need to improve? Yes, he needs to do a better job with his reads but overall I was very pleased with how he managed the team."
David City is looking to start 2-0 for the second time in three years when it travels to Logan View on Friday for a game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. The Raiders have transitioned into a power running team and have the Scouts licking their chops.
"It's our kind of football," Evans said. "That's what we're looking forward to."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.