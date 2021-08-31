Scouts win third straight opening game

A big play in special teams early in the contest and capitalizing on turnovers gave David City football its third straight win to start a season on Friday in Genoa.

Ethan Underwood scored twice, Seth Golden competed nearly 70% of his passes and the Scouts held Twin River off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. The 22-6 win over the Titans follows a 16-6 one from last year in David City and a 19-12 victory over Stanton.

Neither side generated more than 200 yards of offense, and the gains were few and far between, but for the first time out, David City was encouraged by something in every aspect of the game.

"It was a hard-fought battle. In the heat and everything, our special teams really got us rolling," Evans said. "When our special teams or our defense scores, the guys probably get more excited with that stuff than the offense because a lot of times it makes a big difference. I was very pleased with our special teams."

Special teams delivered the two biggest plays early on a punt return and an extra point. David City had the ball first and drove down to the Twin River 40 but stalled and decided to try and pin Twin River deep. That strategy worked to perfection when the defense delivered a three-and-out and forced a punt from the Titans' end zone.