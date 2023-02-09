David City girls wrestling concluded its first season Saturday at the District 2 meet at Madison.

Grace Eickmeier, Cadence Smaus and Sidnee Busch advanced to the final day of the district tournament. Eickmeier fell just one win shy of state while Smaus and Busch were eliminated in the consolation third round.

Laylani Kasik's season ended after her first match and Savannah Gregory lost her only two matches.

"I thought the amount of improvements and growth throughout the season, we really peaked at the right time. I thought we wrestled as well as we have all season," Scouts head coach Chad Lindsley said. "I think the girls really bought in to what we're doing and really laid it all out on the line at districts. We were thoroughly pleased with how they competed and wrestled at districts."

Eickmeier (7-9) bounced back from a first-round defeat with three consecutive consolation victories to put herself in a position to qualify for state.

The junior pinned West Point-Beemer's Kayleigh Marksmeier at 1 minute, 9 seconds. In the next round, Eickmeier defeated Summerland's Emma Petersson 7-2 on a three-point nearfall, a takedown and a reversal.

Eickmeier pinned Madison's Jennifer Sanchez at 1:40, setting up a heartbreak round match with Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Ashlynn Whitely for a spot at state. Whitely pinned Eickmeier at 2:01.

"Grace (Eickmeier) is one that has worked day in and day out hard. It's starting finally here at the end of the year it's starting to kind of click and she's starting to feel things on the mat and starting to come together. It's really nice to see that come on the mat," Lindsley said. "She was so close, but we're so proud of her. She went through some struggles throughout the year. She had all the pieces, but putting them all together weren't quite there. It's a catapult for her going into next year."

Smaus and Busch each split their four matches. Smaus (6-13) earned a first-round fall of Summerland's Ashley Melcher at 1:10. After a quarterfinal defeat, the senior pinned McCook's Addison Neal in 46 seconds.

Emily Jeager of Winside defeated Smaus 5-4 in the consolation third round. Smays led 2-1 after one period thanks to a takedown. The match entered the third tied 2-2 with Smaus taking a 4-3 lead on a penalty and an escape. Jeager took down Smaus with 30 seconds left for the match-winning tally.

"She (Smaus) fought through a lot of adversity, having to give up 20 pounds at practice every day because she was the lightest one in the room and there wasn't really anybody close to her to work out with," Lindsley said. "She just battled and battled and battled. So coachable, does everything we say and she works so, so hard. We were so excited to see that."

Busch (16-15) opened the district meet with a pin of St. Paul's Gracie Ackles at 2:33. After a quarterfinal defeat, she earned a 10-1 major decision over WPB's Isis Pascual-Rodriguez on a pair of three-point nearfalls, one takedown, one escape and one penalty.

Madison Reilly of Boone Central pinned Busch at 2:39 in the consolation third round.

"Sidnee (Busch) was our leader. She was the leader to those girls, rallied them, was the lead communicator. She gave it everything she had. I think she came away with 16 wins on the year. For someone that's never been on the mat in her life, that's quite an accomplishment," Lindsley said. "We wouldn't be where we are as a team without some of her leadership skills. Maybe her goals fell short, but she gave us everything she had. There was no disappointment there."

Kasik (21-9) won her first-round match with a double-overtime pin of Columbus' Danica Taylor. However, the sophomore was ruled out for the rest of the district tournament due to a concussion.

"Sad for any of them, but not to be able to go out and lay it all out on the line, that's probably going to eat at her (Kasik) for a little bit. I fully support her 100%. I told her she has nothing to be ashamed of," Lindsley said. "She has nothing to prove. First-year wrestler, won 21 matches this year. That was a tough bracket. There were eight or nine girls that could have come through there and I think Laylani was definitely in that mix. I think that might motivate her a little bit going into next year."

Gregory (3-16) was pinned by Scribner-Snyder's Kristen Schellenberg and Logan View's Cynthia Carter. Schellenberg finished as the district runner-up.

"She (Gregory) got a really tough draw," Lindsley said. "She's kind of that quiet analyzes everything. She may have not gotten the wins at the end of the year, but her improvement ... we talked about the little things, taking steps in the right direction and things we would ask her to work on, she would come back and practice and work on. We got better and better every week. That's definitely something we like to see. I was so happy just to have her on the team, just to go out there and give it her all."

David City graduates three in Smaus, Gregory and Busch. They've helped lay the foundation for the Scouts girls wrestling program. Eickmeier and Busch will be the leaders of the team next season with Jazmine Palencia and Cally Schmid eligible to return as well.

Lindsley said this season was all about personal growth.

"I told the girls day one don't let anybody tell you can't do something. Don't limit yourself. There's somebody saying you can't do it, you're not strong enough, you're not fast enough, don't let anybody put limits on yourself," he said. "When you come out of the season, I told them all I want you feel is that you accomplished it and did it. You did something that was out of your comfort zone that was hard and you persevered through it. Not very many people know what's that like, so you should be proud."