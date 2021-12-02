Scouts wrestling set high expectations

After a third-place team finish at the NSAA State Wrestling Championship, David City returns five from that team looking to keep the momentum going. There are, however, several more questions than a year ago and several wrestlers who have yet to experience the kind of success they've been working for.

David City returns five state qualifiers in seniors Zach Bongers, Simon Schindler, Josh Spatz, Ethan Underwood and Tre' Daro. All five are driven to cap their high school careers on the right foot, according to head coach Tahner Thiem.

"I would say there isn't one of our seniors that have reached their goal yet of their ultimate career wrestling goal, so our guys have been pretty focused and have done a nice job," Thiem said. "They competed very well in the weight room through the spring, summer and fall and also did a nice job of getting a lot of mat time this summer."

Daro returns as the runner-up in Class C 170-pounds while Bongers, Schindler and Spatz reached the consolation quarterfinals. Underwood made it to the consolation second round. Daro is, naturally, driven after losing the biggest match on the biggest stage. But he's not the only one who has dealt with disappointment.

Bongers and Schindler have both been to state twice and come home without a medal. Spatz has been to state three times, twice at East Butler, won a fifth-place medal as a junior but then went 2-2 in Omaha in his first year as a Scout. Underwood's first trip to state was last season. He, like the rest of just one shot left to realize their dreams.

That being the case, Thiem said he's had to bring the wrestlers down a bit at times from putting too much pressure on themselves. Instead of looking too far ahead, he tries to remind the group to enjoy the process of getting better.

"We see a pretty tough schedule. ... It can expose any weaknesses that would be out there. We kind of keep them focused by putting the toughest we can find in front of them week in and week out," he said. "Just basically telling them not to focus on being a state champion and saying state champion or bust, but just focus on being the best wrestler you can be. Not focusing on being a state champion necessarily, but being the best version of you and the best version of a state wrestler you can be."

Thiem said that Bongers has put a lot time in. He added that one would be hard-pressed to find someone who's more dedicated to wrestling than the two-time state qualifier.

"He's really looking good early on," Thiem said. "I think he's going to have a lot of good things come his way with the time he's put in."

Spatz and Schindler have practiced together, Thiem said, and he credited both of them for the hard work they've put in the weight room.

"Simon (Schindler) has put on a lot of muscle mass and is a very good athlete, very coordinated, very quick," he said. "I'm excited to see what he's going to get done this year. He's a very technical kid and a very athletic kid, so I'm excited to see him."

Thiem said he sees Underwood as a legitimate state medalist contender as he's also put on a lot of muscle mass. After falling just short in the state final, Daro is determined to get back and make it right.

"I think Tre' has been working hard and has had a goal for a long time to be a state champ," Thiem said. "We're going to take it one match at a time and one win or one loss at a time and try to learn from it and grow throughout the year."

Brayden Johnson, Kendall Schindler, Keaton Kloke, Lucas Sabata and Jace Rerucha are some of the underclassmen who Thiem is excited about this season.

"Brayden Johnson, he had a really good summer of wrestling. He was kind of waiting in the wings last year, but this year I think he's going to really shine through and get some good wins for us," Thiem said. "Kendall Schindler and Keaton Kloke were rotating back and fourth as our varsity 106-pounders last year. I would say both of those guys look leaps and bounds ahead where they were last year as far as technique, strength and sizewise. I think they're going to have a lot of success this year."

Even though he's a freshman, Thiem said Sabata looks like a sophomore or junior. He added that it'll be an adjustment facing varsity wrestlers, but he thinks Sabata will respond well. Rerucha has practiced with Bongers, Thiem said, and that he's gotten better thanks to that competition.

While David City is expected to compete for individual and tournament titles, Thiem's main expectation for his group is to be coachable and improve daily.

"If our kids are coachable and they give us a solid effort day in and day out and they go out and compete hard," Thiem said, "that's really all we can ask for."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

