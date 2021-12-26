Scouts wrestling wins double dual

David City wrestling ended the first half of the season with a measure of revenge.

In a road dual Dec. 21 before five days away from the mat, the Scouts traveled to Syracuse for a dual against the host Rockets and conference foe Milford. David City defeated Syracuse 45-27 then took down Milford 42-32.

The wins made David City 2-1 after a loss at home to Raymond Central on Dec. 9. But most enjoyable was the payback delivered to the Eagles. Milford edged David City by two points and denied the Scouts their 10th straight conference championship.

Last week's win, at least from the David City perspective, put the wrestling universe back in proper balance.

"Beating them this year in a dual when they were rated way above us was an awesome win," coach Tahner Thiem said.

David City def. Syracuse 45-27: The Rockets won the first match of the dual, but David City won the next five matches to build a 23-3 lead.

During the five-match win streak, Kendall Schindler won by tech fall 15-0 in the 106-pound bout. Keaton Kloke and Zach Bongers secured wins by decision 5-0 and 4-0, respectively. Simon Schindler recorded a fall in 53 seconds in the 126-pound dual. It was his ninth win by fall.

In the 132-pound match, Brayden Johnson pinned Noah McKenzie at 3 minutes, 23 seconds to record his third win by fall this season.

The rest of the dual ended in alternating wins between the two teams. Seven of the final matches were decided by fall. Josh Spatz, Barrett Andel and Nic Carlson all pinned their foes.

Tre' Daro secured a win by major decision 14-6. He led 3-2 after the first round, but he pulled away in the second period as he outscored returning state qualifier Owen Wander 8-3. Daro recorded two escapes, two takedowns and was rewarded an additional two points.

David City def. Milford 42-32: Due to two forfeits and an injury, David City jumped out to an 18-0 lead. It increased the lead to 24-0 on decision wins from Simon Schindler and Johnson.

The Scouts led 30-6 when the Eagles clawed their way back with 15 straight points. It was 30-21 with four matches remaining. All David City needed was a split to secure the dual win.

In the 182-pound bout, Daro pinned Thomas Vance, who finished fourth at state last season. Daro recorded the pin at 1:38 following a takedown earlier in the period.

After Milford recorded back-to-back falls, it came down to the final match of the night to determine the winner. The 285-pound bout featured Chase Krafka against Trey Lyon.

Lyon had the edge for the first half of the match as he recorded two takedowns and a near fall. Krafka recorded a reverse before he pinned Lyon at the 3:18 mark to secure the dual win. Krafka earned his ninth win and his eighth by fall.

"Some people love the situation Chase was in for the Milford dual and some people hate it. I don’t think Chase had been in a dual situation where the dual outcome was dependent on him," Thiem said. "He did a great job."

