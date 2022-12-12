Scouts youth show promise in win at Schuyler

SCHUYLER - David City earned its second win of the season on Dec. 6 at Schuyler 51-10. It was a wire-to-wire win for the Scouts, who shot 36% from the field and limited Schuyler to a 15% field goal percentage.

"(Tonight), the main goal was to come out, start fast, play great defense and for the most part we accomplished that," Scouts head coach Sam Schlautman said. "There were some times we were stagnant on offense and then defensively, we tried to pressure at different times and we threw some different things at them. It's not always going to be perfect, but overall I was pretty happy with what we did."

The Scouts were led by freshman Kamryn Behrns, who scored 16 points. Half of those points came in the first quarter. Kambri Andel, another freshman, also finished in double-figures with 11 points. Senior Avery Couch totaled nine points.

"We got to get it in the post, but I really like our ball movement. I like how we didn't force as much in the second half to the post," Schlautman said. "They switched to zone, so our zone offense still needs a little work. It's kind of early in the season, so we just got to talk about what we want from that."

Andel opened the scoring. Schuyler got on the board on a bucket and the foul by sophomore Ally Vavricek.

Niurka Castro sunk a free throw to cut the deficit to 7-3. The Scouts answered with a 15-0 run to lead 23-3 midway through the second quarter.

After a basket from Vavricek, David City scored the final seven points of the half to lead 32-5 at halftime. In the second half, the Scouts outscored Schuyler 16-5.

"I think we played hard and we played cleaner than we usually have," Behrns said. "We've had a few more turnovers than we've wanted to recently, so having around 10 turnovers was good for our team."

David City replaced four of its five starters with sophomore Meagan Jahde as the lone returner. Couch stepped into a starting role. The two combined for 14 points on Dec. 6 and have been instrumental in guiding the younger players.

"They're great teammates and they're always willing to push us in practice to make us better, so I think it's better to have someone pushing you to get better," Behrns said.

Andel, Jahde, Addison Kuhlman and Emily Ewert consist of the David City backcourt. Outside of Jahde, the guards are seeing significant varsity minutes for the first time.

"All of them doing a good job. A very young, a very inexperienced group. To see them shoot with confidence is great. Emily Ewert and Addison Kuhlman has knocked down some outside shots for us," Schlautman said. "Kambri Andel and Meagan (Jahde) have been attacking the hoop really good looking for their shot on 15-foot jumpers. Addison Rands, same thing. As a group, we have done a great job of being selfless and looking for open teammates and hitting shots when we're open."

On Saturday, David City lost at Elmwood-Murdock 51-32. The Scouts fell behind 32-16 at halftime as the Knights shot 34% from the field and featured three players in double-figures.

Andel led the Scouts with 13 points and four rebounds. Jahde scored in double-figures with 10 points.

The Scouts getting two early wins was good for the team's confidence, Schlautman said. After falling to Centennial 30-20 in the season opener, they bounced back with a 51-27 win over Sandy Creek.

"After Centennial, the girls were definitely a little bit down because we only scored 20 points and we had 20-something turnovers. We did such good things on defense," he said. "I think we just needed a couple games where we scored a little bit higher, get some shots knocked down to know that we can do those things."

David City competed at Clarkson/Leigh Tuesday. Its next game is Saturday versus Lakeview.

"We're kind of seeing who we are. We're definitely got to get stops on the defensive end, which we've done a good job of. It's just hopefully in the next few games we keep getting a rhythm on offense and it starts snowballing from there," Schlautman said. "It was a little rough at first, but again a lot of these girls haven't played together, haven't played varsity, getting used to the speed. I like how we're progressing."