Sebranek places 13th at McCool XC Invite

East Butler's Haley Sebranek placed in the top 15 of a meet for the first time this season on Oct. 8 at the McCool Cross Country Invite and led the Tiger girls with a time of 25 minutes, 47 seconds.

The Tigers finished fifth as a team of out six, defeating Shelton by 14 points.

Alex Pierce led the East Butler boys with a 15th-place finish after running the 5-kilomter course in 20:44.

The Tiger boys also finished in fifth place out of seven teams. The East Butler boys defeated Fremont Bergan by 16 points and Blue Hill/Red Cloud by 66.

Cassie Kubik posted the second-fastest time for the girls finishing in 17th after running a 27:43, Lanae Aerts came in 19th with a 27:51, Audrey Belew finished in 21st with a 28:42, Lauren Sousek took 24th with a 29:46, Madison Spatz came in 26th with a 30:47 and Julia Dvorak ran a 35:31 for 33rd.

Payton Kerken of McCool Junction ran a 21:14 to win the meet and power McCool Junction to a first-place team finish.

Michael Polivka came in 16th for the boys with a time of 20:44, Colby Jelinek placed 17th with a 20:47, Tye Clark took 19th with a 21:05 and Justin Dvorak ran a 21:40 for 23rd.