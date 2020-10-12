Sebranek places 13th at McCool XC Invite

East Butler's Haley Sebranek placed in the top 15 of a meet for the first time this season on Oct. 8 at the McCool Cross Country Invite and led the Tiger girls with a time of 25 minutes, 47 seconds.
The Tigers finished fifth as a team of out six, defeating Shelton by 14 points.
Alex Pierce led the East Butler boys with a 15th-place finish after running the 5-kilomter course in 20:44.
The Tiger boys also finished in fifth place out of seven teams. The East Butler boys defeated Fremont Bergan by 16 points and Blue Hill/Red Cloud by 66.
Cassie Kubik posted the second-fastest time for the girls finishing in 17th after running a 27:43, Lanae Aerts came in 19th with a 27:51, Audrey Belew finished in 21st with a 28:42, Lauren Sousek took 24th with a 29:46, Madison Spatz came in 26th with a 30:47 and Julia Dvorak ran a 35:31 for 33rd.
Payton Kerken of McCool Junction ran a 21:14 to win the meet and power McCool Junction to a first-place team finish.
Michael Polivka came in 16th for the boys with a time of 20:44, Colby Jelinek placed 17th with a 20:47, Tye Clark took 19th with a 21:05 and Justin Dvorak ran a 21:40 for 23rd.
McCool Junction also won the boys race after Tyler Neville won with a time of 18:23.
East Butler will run at McCool Junction again on Thursday in the D-1 district meet with a spot at state on the line. The other teams in the district are Aquinas, Archbishop Bergan, Centennial, College View Academy, Cornerstone Christian, Deshler, Fillmore Central, Freeman, Johnson County Central, McCool Junction, Omaha Christian Academy, Palmyra, Pawnee City, Thayer Central, Tri County and Yutan.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net
