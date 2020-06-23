Senior Rebels plate 15 in win over Malcolm

It took three tries but the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors finally played a full game on Sunday afternoon at home, walloping Malcolm 15-7.
Following a rainout with a 1-0 lead over Central City on Thursday then a 5-5 tie when weather hit in a game against Twin River on Saturday, the Rebels unleashed the offense in a 14-hit performance Sunday highlighted by three RBIs by both Grady Belt and Max Hoatson.
Malcolm scored first before SOS led 3-1 at the end of one. The visitors pushed six across in the top of the second but the Rebels responded with eight of their own then four in the third.
"Sunday was a wild one. But when you have some warm south breezes blowing out to left field, the fireworks will happen," coach Jeff Kuhnel said. "When the boys fell behind 7-3 after giving up a grand slam to Malcolm, we told them, 'This is the just the second inning and there is plenty of time to fight back in this thing and win.' So, all they did was counter with 12 unanswered runs the next two innings. I guess that means they are a coachable bunch."
Down 1-0, Bailey Belt drove in a one-out RBI then came home the next at bat after Grady Belt's home run to left.
Malcolm answered with three walks, a double, another walk and a grand slam in the top of the second. Colin Wingard cut the deficit to 7-6 on a three-run blast in the bottom half, Bailey Belt tied it on a one-out single then Pierce Branting drove in two, Max Hoatson brought in another with a triple and Mick Hoatson doubled in another.
Up 11-7 in the third, Grady Belt scored Kyle Napier through the left side, Max Hoatson sent two across on a one-out single to center then Mick Hoatson singled a run in with two down on a hard grounder past third.
Cooper Gierhan nailed down the final two innings with two hit batters but no hits allowed and two strikeouts.
"This group, I think had smiles on their faces the entire game," Kuhnel joked, "finally getting a chance to compete and then actually complete a game without mother nature intervening."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
