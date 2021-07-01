Shelby-Rising City basketball making summer improvement

Although the summer is a time for fun activities and relaxation, it's also a crucial period for high school basketball teams to prepare for the upcoming season.

Shelby-Rising City hoops have been focused on improvement, using the summer break to participate in camps and open gyms.

Boys basketball coach Grant Gabel and the Huskies hosted a boys basketball varsity camp June 8 with 12 varsity teams and six junior varsity teams attending. In addition, the SRC boys are part of a league at Centennial High School in Utica.

"It was great to see teams be able to get out and compete," Gabel said. "There are a lot of competitive teams, and we are getting better each week."

SRC saw the season end in the subdistrict tournament last fall. The Huskies went 11-12 and lost six of their final seven. SRC had played in the district final in 2019 and 2018. The Huskies are hoping for a return to that level in 2022.

However, this winter will be a transition year for the Huskies as five seniors graduated. Hunter Long, Ethan Whitmore, Mick Hoatson, Konner Batenhorst and Colin Wingard leave a big void in the squad.

The young players returning and those moving up from junior high and junior varsity will have to find their bearings rapidly.