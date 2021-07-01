Shelby-Rising City basketball making summer improvement

Although the summer is a time for fun activities and relaxation, it's also a crucial period for high school basketball teams to prepare for the upcoming season.
Shelby-Rising City hoops have been focused on improvement, using the summer break to participate in camps and open gyms.
Boys basketball coach Grant Gabel and the Huskies hosted a boys basketball varsity camp June 8 with 12 varsity teams and six junior varsity teams attending. In addition, the SRC boys are part of a league at Centennial High School in Utica.
"It was great to see teams be able to get out and compete," Gabel said. "There are a lot of competitive teams, and we are getting better each week."
SRC saw the season end in the subdistrict tournament last fall. The Huskies went 11-12 and lost six of their final seven. SRC had played in the district final in 2019 and 2018. The Huskies are hoping for a return to that level in 2022.
However, this winter will be a transition year for the Huskies as five seniors graduated. Hunter Long, Ethan Whitmore, Mick Hoatson, Konner Batenhorst and Colin Wingard leave a big void in the squad.
The young players returning and those moving up from junior high and junior varsity will have to find their bearings rapidly.
"We are low on numbers and this summer is very important because the kids need to learn how to play at the varsity level," Gabel said. "I have a lot of young kids with no varsity experience, and there is a large learning curve they have to get over in order to be able to compete in each game."
For a young squad like Gabel's, it's an important summer to give the players some reps against quality competition.
"I feel the camps we have attended and the open gyms we have each week are vital for this team moving forward," he said.
In a similar position as Gabel, Huskies girls basketball coach Turner Trofholz is preparing for another young squad this winter.
SRC went 6-17 and lost to Centennial in the first round of C2-7 subdistrict tournament.
Trofholz said the squad is losing 70 percent of the team's scoring with the graduation of three seniors. That initially sounds like a problem. But Trofholz has already been in the same situation a year ago.
SRC graduated three of the top five in points from the 2020 team and never really found any offensive traction. The 2021 squad barely scored over 30 points per game.
Looking to avoid a repeat, Trofholz and the girls have tried to get a jumpstart on the season by playing in a summer league, attending summer camps and hosting one of their own.
"We are focusing mainly on individual skills right now trying to improve and fine tune our fundamentals in hopes to carry those over into the game," Trofholz said. "We are young, so we need to continue to get a ball in the girls' hands and continue to work on skills."
Trofholz said the upcoming roster has athletes, but that will only get the Huskies so far. It's going to take dedication to get where he wants the program to be.
"We have to be willing to put in the work we need to so that we can get better at the skills of the game," he said. "We have a core of kids that can be leaders and try to make everyone want to do this piece. Long ways to go, but we will get there."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.