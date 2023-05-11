Liberty Baker of Shelby-Rising City continued her efforts leading the charge for Huskies by winning three golds in the Cross County Invite on May 4.

The Shelby-Rising City finished the Cross County Invite with 122 team points to place second behind Nebraska Christian's 148 team points. The East Butler Tigers also took part in the meet with the girls team taking fifth with a score of 51 points.

Baker started the day by claiming the top spot in the 100 after completing the race in 12.64 seconds. She would then win in the 200 and 100-meter hurdles.

In the 200, Baker crossed the finish line at the 26.41 mark and in the hurdles she finished in 15.30 seconds.

Baker's day wasn't done yet -- she also helped the 400 relay team along with Kaylei Perry, Taya Pinneo and Danica Watts take second with a time of 52.14.

Along with Baker's three golds, the lady Huskies took three more golds with Ava Larmon taking the top spot in the 400 and shot put while Alexis Wetjen won the high jump.

Larmon finished the 400 with a time of 1:01.85 to take first in the race. She also had a toss of 37-06 in the shot put. Wetjen recorded a mark of 4-11 in the high jump to take first.

The Huskies would also add six more top three finishes.

Angel Barnes finished second in the 1600 with a time of 5:41.01. She also placed third in the 3200 with a time of 12:51.54.

The 3200 relay team would also claim silver with the 400 team as Barnes, Ellie Frederick, Kendall Nickolite and Taya Pinneo finished the race at 11:02.40.

Watts claimed a bronze in the long jump with a mark of 15-09.50.

The final top three finish went to Rylie Carter in the discus with a throw of 102-05.

For the East Butler girls, the Tigers placed in the top three in five events.

The two highest finishes went to Camryn Kocian in the 100 and Haley Klement took silver in the high jump.

Kocian finished the 100 at 12.83 seconds and Klement had a leap of 4-08 in the high jump.

Klement also had a top three finish in the 300 hurdles by claiming third with a time of 50.97.

The two also helped Miranda Strizek and Meagan Janak in the 400 relay and took third in 53.21 seconds.

Strizek was joined by Rylie Blitoft, Nevayla Hilton and Malorie Spatz in the 3200 relay with the team taking third. The 3200 team finished the race at the 11:27.70 point.

The two boys teams each finished in the top seven with the Tigers taking fourth with 49 points. The Huskies placed seventh with 40 points. The Nebraska Christian boys took the top spot with a score of 135 points.

The Huskies finished with two golds on the day with Isaac Whitmore taking the top spot in the 110-meter hurdles and the 1600 relay team placing first.

Whitmore finished in the 110 hurdles in 17.04 seconds. He also joined Logan Lindsley, Gabe Dutton-Mofford and Payton Sliva in the 1600 relay. The 1600 team claimed their gold in a time of 3:40.05.

Lindsley claimed the third and final top three spot for Shelby-Rising City taking third in the 200. Lindsley finished the race in 24.20 which was .27 seconds ahead of Dutton-Mofford in the race as Dutton-Mofford took fourth.

For East Butler, Alex Pierce placed second in the 400 with a time of 53.46 seconds. He also took silver in the 300 hurdles in 45.02 seconds.

The Tigers also placed top three two other times on the day.

Michael Kunasek took third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.64 seconds.

Pierce claimed the final top three spot by taking third in the long jump. Pierce finished with a mark of 18-08 to finish third. He also narrowly nudged out Ryan Sullivan for third with Sullivan taking fourth with a mark of 18-06.25.

The East Butler Tigers took part in their district meet on Wednesday (after print deadline) in Osceola. Shelby-Rising City's next meet is set for Thursday with the Huskies competing at Centennial in their district meet.