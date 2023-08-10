Shelby-Rising City's 2022 season was a return to form for the football team with a trip to the playoffs. The Huskies were able to use the season as a whole to rebuild momentum following a two-year stretch of missing postseason play.

The return to a playoff game only raises the bar for the 2023 season.

"I think expectations are extremely high," Shelby-Rising City football coach Zach Kubik said. "They what a playoff game is now and how competitive it is. There are no bad teams in the playoffs so you got to come with your 'A' game each week and I think our kids are ready for that."

While goals and expectations are high, the Huskies are still focusing on one game at a time.

"I think they understand that each week some teams are trying to beat us," Kubik said. "We just have to focus and take it week by week."

Following a 2022 season where the Huskies finished 5-4 overall, the team has been able to put in work over the summer to try to improve on that mark.

"The summer went good, we went to a Wayne State camp and had a really good showing there," Kubik said. "We have a lot of things we need to work on yet but for the summer I thought it was a good season from where we're really excited."

Shelby-Rising City has a bulk of its on-field production back from 2022 with only four Huskies graduating. For the returning players, their season ended in the first round with a 44-0 loss to Thayer Central.

"I thought we built a solid foundation last year with ending the season 5-4," Kubik said. "Taking a tough first-round loss was something I thought the returning players learned a lot from and I look forward to seeing how that helps us here in the season."

One of the key returners from 2022 will be sophomore quarterback Logan Lindsley who posted 314 passing yards and 5 touchdowns while adding 433 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as a freshman.

"I look forward to him taking a bit of a step forward this year, Kubik said. "Stepping in as a quarterback as a freshman is not always easy but I look forward to taking more steps, making deeper reads and him having a good season."

A key player beside Lindsley will be senior running back Gabe Dutton-Mofford who had 417 yards and four touchdowns in the running game.

"I think he's a natural fit there," Kubik said.

On defense, the Huskies bring back three of their top five tacklers from 2022 with Dalton Pokorney having 82 which was second, Aiden Zimmerman who was third with 46 and Isaac Whitmore's 44 tackles which ranked fourth on the team.

"Defensively we're sitting really well, we finished out great last year," Kubik said. "We bring back seven of the eight starters, filling that one position at linebacker is where we're at. During camp we were moving really fast and understanding our roles which is great."

Along with Whitmore, Collin Vrbka is looking to have a breakout season.

"Whitmore has really taken over as a lead receiver and I'm excited to see him at corner as well," Kubik said. "Vrbka had a great showing at camp, I'm really excited to see where he can go."

The Shelby-Rising City football team kicks off their 2023 season on Aug. 25 against visiting Heartland where the Huskies will start their journey with the hope of reaching the team's goals.

"First and foremost I think it starts with trying to win our district, there's a few tough teams in our district," Kubik said. "If we can get through that I think our playoff goals will speak for themselves."