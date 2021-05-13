Shelby-Rising City girl track and field win conference title for first time in 4 decades

The Shelby-Rising City girls track and field team had 15 medal winners as the Huskies finished in first place overall on May 1 at Crossroads Conference Meet. Raising a team trophy by the SRC girls was an accomplishment a generation in the making.

“This is a huge and very exciting accomplishment for our young team because the communities of Shelby and Rising City have not brought home a conference championship in 40 years on the girls' side,” Coach Aundrea Morner said. It wasn't just the performance of our individual champions that led to this team's conference championship but the performance of all of our girls who went out and competed their best."

Liberty Baker finished in first place in the 100-meter hurdles when she came across the line at 16.04 seconds. Baker won a second medal in the 300 hurdles in a time of 52.04.

Angel Barnes came away with gold in the 3200 on a run of 13:13.76. Alexa Carter followed her on a time of 14:07.42 and was third.

Later, Barnes finished second in the 1600 at 6:19.09 while Carter was fifth on a run of 6:31.66.

In the 400, Alex and Ava Larmon received a silver and bronze medal, respectively (1:04.01 and 1:04.55).