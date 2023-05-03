For a third straight year, the Shelby-Rising City girls track and field team took first place at the Crossroads Conference Meet.

Joining the Huskies in the conference meet was East Butler. The Tiger girls claimed eighth place as a team with 39 points.

"We had a great meet," East Butler coach Dale Nielsen said. "Our kids stepped up with a lot of great efforts."

Shelby-Rising City claimed first out of 13 schools with 141 points.

"Overall I thought the kids competed well, and am happy about how the girl's final standings came out," Shelby-Rising City coach Zach Kubik said. "To win for the third consecutive time is quite an accomplishment for them."

Leading the Huskies was Liberty Baker. Baker claimed three golds for the Huskies starting with a first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.40. She would then take first in the 200 in 26.28 seconds.

Baker's final gold of the day came in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.75.

Baker would also compete with the 400 relay team of Taya Pinneo, Kaylei Perry and Danica Watts. The team would finish at 52.98 to claim second.

The Husky girls would finish with four more golds on the day.

Both the 1600 and 3200 relay teams took first.

The 1600 team of Kadnece Calahan, Alex Larmon, Ava Larmon and Watts finished with a time of 4:20.67.

In the 3200 relay, Angel Barnes, Pinneo, Ellie Frederick and Zoey Walker had a time of 10:42.84.

Barnes would also claim gold in the 3200 with a time of 12:43.74 and Walker claimed first in the high jump with a mark of 5-04.50.

Shelby-Rising City would also add four more top-three finishes.

Barnes would add a silver in the 1600 with a time of 5:52.95 and in the 400, Ava took second with a time of 1:04.08.

Ava also took second in the discus throw with a mark of 110-10.

The final third-place finish went to Watts with her claiming bronze in the long jump with a mark of 15-06.

For the Tiger girls, Haley Klement claimed the lone top-three finish for East Butler.

Klement took third in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.97 seconds.

The East Butler and Shelby-Rising City boys each took top-eight finishes with the Tigers claiming eighth as a team with 47 points and the Huskies took seventh with 52 points.

The McCool Junction boys claimed first with 143 team points.

Both the Tigers and Huskies claimed a gold in the meet with East Butler's Alex Pierce taking first in the long jump.

Pierce finished the event with a mark of 19-10.25. Carson Borgman also had a top-three finish for the Tigers as he took third in the long jump with a leap of 18-03.50.

For the Huskies, Isaac Whitmore took first in the 110-meter hurdles. Whitmore finished with a time of 16.54 in the event.

The Huskies would finish the meet with three more top-three finishes.

Whitmore would add a silver in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.73.

Logan Lindsley took third in the 400 with a time of 54.50. Lindsley narrowly edged East Butler's Pierce for the third spot as he took fourth at 54.60.

"Alex (Pierce) performed very well in the 400," Nielsen said.

Lindsley would also join the 400 relay team for the final top-three finish for the Huskies. Lindsley competed with Payton Sliva, Tanner Nekl and Gabe Dutton-Mofford. The team would record a time of 46.87 seconds.

Shelby-Rising City Invite

Both East Butler and Shelby-Rising City also took part in the Shelby-Rising City Invite on April 25.

The Shelby-Rising City girls also took first in the event with eight golds and 141 team points. The Tiger girls took third with 60 points and earned one gold.

Baker would also lead the Huskies in their home meet by earning four golds. She took first in the 100 with a time of 12.91 seconds, 100-meter hurdles in 15.05 seconds, 200 in 27.70 seconds and helped the 400 relay team claim first in 52.89 seconds.

Baker was joined by Calahan, Perry and Watts in the event.

Perry would take second behind Baker in the 200 at 28.70.

The 1600 team of Ava, Alex, Watts and Calahan also took first with a time of 4:20.12.

Ava would also add a gold in the shot put with a toss of 37-01. She also took first in the 400 by finishing the race at 1:01.41. Ava would also add silver in discus with a mark of 111-00.

Watts would add two silvers by taking second in the long jump with a mark of 16-01. She would take second in the triple jump also with a mark of 33-11.

In the 3200, Barnes claimed gold with a time of 12:35.18. She would also take third in the 1600 as she completed the race in 5:57.67.

The final top three finish for the Shelby-Rising City girls went to Alexis Wetjen at 4-08.

For the Tiger girls, Klement claimed the top spot in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.34. She would also take second in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.

The East Butler girls also added four more top-three finishes. The first came from Camryn Kocian in the 100. Kocian finished the race at 13.12 seconds.

Reese Kozisek claimed second in the 3200 with a time of 13:33.64.

The final two top-three finishes went to the 400 and 3200 relay teams.

The 400 team of Kocian, Miranda Strizek, Klement and Meagan Janak claimed third in 53.92 seconds.

Kozisek, Malorie Spatz, Nevayla Hilton and Rylie Biltoft took second in the 3200 relay with the team recording a time of 11:13.91.

For the Tiger and Husky boys, East Butler took 12th as a team with 15 points and Shelby-Rising City claimed fourth with 50 points.

The David City boys took the top team spot in the meet with 102 points.

Pierce was the highest finisher for the Tigers with him taking silver in the long jump. Pierce finished with a jump of 19-11.75 in the event.

For the Huskies, Whitmore, Dutton-Mofford, Sliva and Lindsley took first in the 1600 relay. The four finished the race at the 3:40.02 mark.

Whitmore would add a silver in the 110 hurdles in a time of 16.01 seconds. He would also take silver in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.10.

Lindsley added a silver in the 400 finishing at 53.52. He would also add a second-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:09.22.

The final top three finish went to Dalton Pokorney. Pokorney claimed third in the discus throw with a toss of 124-02.

Both the Huskies and Tigers will be back in action Thursday for the Cross County Invite.