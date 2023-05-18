For a second straight year the lady Huskies of Shelby-Rising City claimed a district title while sending nine girls to the 2023 Nebraska Class C State Championships.

The Shelby-Rising City girls took the top spot in the C-6 District Championship at Centennial High School on May 11 with 117 team points.

To go along with the district title, the lady Huskies advanced to the state track meet in 10 events.

Leading the charge for the Shelby-Rising City girls was Liberty Baker qualifying in all events she competed in.

Baker's best finish came in 100-meter hurdles by taking gold after completing the event in 14.80 seconds. She also took silver in the 100, 200 and helped the 400 relay take second.

In the 100, Baker finished with a time of 12.47 seconds to claim second and in the 200 she finished the race in 26.11 seconds. She will compete in prelims for the three individual events on Friday.

Baker was then joined by Kaylei Perry, Taya Pinneo and Danica Watts in the 400 relay. The four took silver with a time of 52.10.

Watts also helped the 1600 relay team make state alongside Kadence Calahan, Alex Larmon and Ava Larmon. The 1600 team earned its spot in Omaha with a first place finish at 4:19.23. The two relay races will take place on Saturday.

Ava would add two more events to compete in at state starting with a gold in the 400 after finishing the race with a time of 1:02.62.

Ava's final state qualification came in the discus where she placed fifth with a toss of 115-07.

Both of Ava's individual events start on Friday.

The Huskies would take home two more golds in the meet with Angel Barnes winning both the 1600 and 3200.

Barnes finished the 1600 at 5:49.53 and she completed the 3200 at 12:41.13 to win gold in the two events and advance to state. Barnes will compete in the 3200 on Friday and the 1600 on Saturday.

The 10th and final state qualifying spot for the Shelby-Rising City girls went to Zoey Walker in the high jump. Walker claimed second in the event with a mark of 5-01. Walker is set to compete on Saturday in the high jump.

For the Shelby-Rising City boys, Tanner Nekl was the lone qualifier.

Nekl reached the state meet in the triple jump with a mark of 41-03.75 to claim bronze. Nekl is set to take part in the state meet on Friday.

Overall, the Shelby-Rising boys finished in ninth place with 34 points.

The 10 Huskies competing in state will compete at Omaha Burke Stadium.