Shelby-Rising City: Strength in numbers

Freshman Liberty Baker was thought to be able to make an immediate impact in the hurdles and perhaps find her way into field events.

The two areas that seemed to be thin were in distance events and pole vault.

Through the first couple of weeks of practice, hopes were high.

"They were excited and energetic," Blex said. "Obviously, it’s my first year with them, and they were learning some new things on the go. We have more kids out than we usually have out. We had high numbers. There was good energy, and the kids were practicing hard. I feel for them with all this stuff going on. It’s kind of for naught."

And it wasn't just hope the Huskies were relying on. Blex said the team was buying into his vision for the program and ready to put in the hard work necessary.

"They had good energy," he said. "They were receptive. They were there to work hard. In the first two weeks, we had a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm to get the season started.