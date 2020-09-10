 Skip to main content
Shelby-Rising City Super Senior - Allie Neujahr
The Allie Neujahr you're likely to encounter on and off the diamond are a contradiction in personalities.

Away from softball, she's fairly reserved and quiet. She's the same way out in the circle but beneath the surface there's a tempest boiling.

"Yeah, I'm pretty intense," Neujahr admits. "My teammates usually leave me alone in between innings. They know not to talk to me too much."

Neujahr can't say exactly where she found her competitive nature. It's just always kind of been there. She started softball from a young age and learned under the tutelage of her father how to be a pitcher.

It wasn't always smooth. Neujahr said it probably wasn't until her freshman season that she could throw consistent strikes. Perhaps dealing with that sort of frustration sharpened her desire to win. Whatever it was, there's no doubt her head is always in the game.

"Once, I turned to make a throw to my first baseman and she wasn't on the bag," Neujahr said recounting a particular story when her teammates first learned of her intensity. "I yelled at her pretty hard. She looked kind of scared."

She hasn't taken that sort of approach into her senior year. She's certainly holding her teammates accountable and isn't afraid to speak up when necessary, but it's well-know at this point that Allie Neujahr has an edge. When she speaks, she means it, and it means something.

Instead, she's doing her best to bring the roster together. Blue River softball is a combination of Shelby-Rising City, David City and East Butler. That can make it difficult sometimes to build a bond among teammates when the girls may only be around each other for a couple of months.

Neujahr has taken it upon herself to force the girls to talk to one another and get to know who's beside them in the dugout and on the field.

She'll leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting her group in its best position to be successful.

"I hope that people remember me for working hard and doing things the right way," Neujahr said. "I want them to know I did everything I could for us to be successful."

- Nate Tenopir

