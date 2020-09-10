Shelby-Rising City Super Senior - Allie Neujahr

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Allie Neujahr you're likely to encounter on and off the diamond are a contradiction in personalities.

Away from softball, she's fairly reserved and quiet. She's the same way out in the circle but beneath the surface there's a tempest boiling.

"Yeah, I'm pretty intense," Neujahr admits. "My teammates usually leave me alone in between innings. They know not to talk to me too much."

Neujahr can't say exactly where she found her competitive nature. It's just always kind of been there. She started softball from a young age and learned under the tutelage of her father how to be a pitcher.

It wasn't always smooth. Neujahr said it probably wasn't until her freshman season that she could throw consistent strikes. Perhaps dealing with that sort of frustration sharpened her desire to win. Whatever it was, there's no doubt her head is always in the game.

"Once, I turned to make a throw to my first baseman and she wasn't on the bag," Neujahr said recounting a particular story when her teammates first learned of her intensity. "I yelled at her pretty hard. She looked kind of scared."