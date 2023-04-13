The Shelby-Rising City track and field team took part in the 2023 Fullerton Invitational on April 3 with nine Huskies claiming gold.

Overall, the Shelby-Rising City girls took first in the team score out of 10 schools with 133 points and the boys claimed second with 87 points -- Riverside finished with 146 points.

Liberty Baker took first in the girls 100-meter dash finishing in 12.82 seconds. Baker along with Kadence Calahan, Kaylei Perry and Danica Watts took first in the 400-meter relay with a time of 53.65 seconds.

Baker also claimed first in the 100-meter hurdles finishing the race in 15.45, she was joined by Kendall Nickolite who took sixth with a time of 18.93.

The relay team of Alex Larmon, Ava Larmon, Perry and Calahan took first in the girls 1600-meter relay finishing with a time of 4:29.38. The boys 1600 team of Isaac Whitmore, Payton Sliva, Gabe Dutton-Mofford and Logan Lindsley also placed first finishing with a time of 3:46.60.

In the girls 3200, Angel Barnes had a time of 13:19.06 to claim gold.

Shelby-Rising City would also two golds in the discus throw as Ava finished with a mark of 113-02.50 and Dalton Pokorney claimed first for the boys with a throw of 126-04.

Joining Ava was Rylie Carter and Nicole Martensen, Carter took second with a mark of 100-02.50 and Martensen finished with a throw of 78-07.50 taking sixth.

The final gold medalist was Lindsley in the 800-meter run finishing with a time of 2:21.67. Right behind Lindsley was Dutton-Mofford taking second with a time of 2:22.44.

The Huskies would claim 21 more medals in the event with two coming in the 200. Ava took third in the girls 200 finishing the race in 28.43 seconds and Sliva took fourth in the boys 200 with a time of 25.76.

Four more medalists would come in the 400 as Watts finished third for the girls with a time of 1:09.77. Lindsley, Dutton-Mofford and Blake Schmidt medaled for the boys in the 400. Lindsley took second with a time of 55.92, Dutton-Mofford had a time of 57.83 to take third and Schmidt claimed fourth in 59.61 seconds.

In the girls 800, Ellie Frederick took fifth, finishing the race with a time of 2:47.05.

In the 1600, Barnes would add to her first place finish in the 3200 with a fifth place finish as Taya Pinneo took sixth. Barnes recorded a time of 6:08.39 and Pinneo finished at 6:18.45.

The Shelby-Rising City boys would add three more medals in the hurdles as Whitmore took second in the 110-meter and third in the 300-meter. Whitmore had a time of 17.18 in the 110 and 47.10 in the 300 as Kenny Pearson had a time of 20.72 in the 110 to claim fifth.

The relay teams would add two more medals to their three golds as the boys 400 team of Tanner Nekl, Sliva, Ashton Schultz and Dutton-Mofford took fourth with a time of 48.41. The other relay medalist team was Frederick, Barnes, Zoey Walker and Pinneo in the girls 3200 as the team took silver with a time of 12:31.97.

The Huskies would add two more medals in the high jump as Walker took second for the girls with a mark of 4-10 and Kasey Fischbach claimed fifth with a jump 5-00.

In the long jump, Baker and Watts would each medal for the girls. Baker took second with a jump of 15-11.50 and Watts had a jump of 15-08.

Watts would also take third in the triple jump with a mark of 32-04.

The final two medalists for the Huskies were Carter and Pokorney in the shot put. Carter took fifth for the boys with a throw of 30-03 and Pokorney finished third for the boys with a mark of 35-07.

The Shelby-Rising City track and field team's next meet is scheduled for today, April 13, as the Huskies take part in the High Plains Invite at Osceola.