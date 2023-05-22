OMAHA - After placing 12th in the 100-meter hurdles in 2021 and second in 2022 Shelby-Rising City senior Liberty Baker took to the starting line in the 2023 NSAA State Track and Field Championships seeking gold.

When the race was on Saturday, Baker had accomplished just that.

"It feels pretty good," Baker said. "That was my only, so it felt really good."

Baker took the gold in the girls Class C 100 hurdles after finishing the race in 14.81 seconds, becoming the first girl state champion since Rising City's Tatia Harris in 1984.

"Over the first hurdle I was a little slower than usual," Baker said. "I always kick it in gear because I don't want to be in last."

The senior Husky added two more individual medals on Saturday in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

In the 100, Baker fell just shy of another gold on the day claiming silver in the event with a time of 12.69 seconds. The time was .15 seconds short of state champion Savannah Horne of Centennial.

Baker would place seventh in the 200 after finishing the race in 26.72 seconds.

"The 100, I felt really good in," Baker said. "The 200 is a really tough race, it's hot out and it wasn't my best run."

Three events weren't all for Baker as the senior helped Danica Watts, Kaylei Perry and Taya Pinneo in the 400 relay.

The four would end just shy of a medal after a ninth-place finish in 51.51 seconds.

The four events for Baker capped off the athletic career for her with the Huskies.

"It's been fun, dramatic and kind of crazy sometimes," Baker said.

The girls 1600 relay team would end their trip to Omaha with medals. The participants for the lady Huskies in the 1600 were Ava Larmon, Kadence Calahan, Watts and Alex Larmon.

The 1600 team placed seventh in the event with a time of 4:11.25.

Ava would also compete in the state meet in individual events for the Huskies earning a medal in the discus throw.

In the discus throw, Ava earned bronze with a toss of 137-07.

"This is the first time I've gotten a medal at state and it's my third year so I was pretty happy," Ava said. "I wasn't really expecting this but I got a PR and I'm just really happy with how it went."

In 2022, Ava placed 13th in the discus throw at state with a mark of 110-04.

"Getting my nerves down, just having fun helped," Ava said. "I just let it fly."

Ava's time was not done there with the lady Husky also competing in the 400. She placed 19th in the event with a time of 1:02.69.

The lady Husky looks to return to state next year as a senior with higher hopes.

"I'm so excited, I'm glad that I'm doing this well now and I still get another year to do what I love," Ava said.

The junior is now three for three on trips to state.

"I feel much more confident, I know what I'm doing," Ava said. "I can help other people along and I'm very comfortable in this setting."

The lady Huskies finished with one more medal at state from senior Zoey Walker.

Walker placed eighth in the high jump after a leap of 5-02.

"It feels good, I'm really glad I'm a medalist this year," Walker said. "I was pretty nervous and I didn't jump as well as I know I can, for this year I just really wanted to medal again."

The senior took silver as a sophomore in 2021 while competing for Osceola in the Class D state meet and in 2022 she started play for Shelby-Rising City where she placed 10th at state.

"I always think about how it felt when I was crying after I missed out last year," Walker said. "I definitely know I was capable of a medal and that's what drove me, I really wanted to be here this year."

With the end of the state meet happening Walker's time with Shelby-Rising City comes to an end for the senior.

"I transferred from Osceola and being a part of Shelby, it's been a totally different team, a totally different environment," Walker said. "We won conference and district. Everybody loves everybody doing great and we all really want each other to win."

The final girl competing for the Huskies was Angel Barnes. Barnes took part in both distance events placing 11th in both. In the 3200, she finished with a time of 12:09.14 and in the 1600 she completed the race at 5:32.46.

For the boys, Tanner Nekl was the lone representative for the Huskies. He finished in 20th in the boys triple jump with a mark of 40-01.50.