Shelby-Rising football eyeing playoffs in Kubik's second year

Shelby-Rising City football sought a third straight playoff appearance last year, but the Huskies went 1-7 in head coach Zach Kubik's first year leading the program.
From start to finish, it was a learning experience. For the first time in program history, SRC competed in eight-man football. Though there were many struggles along the way, the team managed a win in the final game.
As the Huskies head into the second year in Class D-1, there's more comfort in how to play the game and find success.
"I think we got accustomed to eight-man for sure. We got welcomed pretty well," Kubik said. "I think they understand the game a little bit better. It's a little bit different. You're always going to have those one-on-one matchups that you need to win, unlike 11-man where you can double-team in some spots. I think our guys have risen to the challenge here."
Kubik attributes his confidence in the team's comfort level of eight-man after SRC attended a summer camp at Wayne State. While together in Wayne, he and the staff were able to get a better handle on who's ready and who needs more work; what part of the team is ready and what requires more attention. SRC didn't have that luxury last year when summer activities were limited or non-existent.
One area that looks like its made a step forward is communication on both sides of the ball. Kubik said talking and better understanding each other's responsibilities are both better.
Additionally, more familiar with the guys and their skill sets, Kubik and the staff have a better idea of how to maximize the talent.
"We knew the players, so coming into the offseason, we kind of sat down as a coaching staff with a better view of where we saw players at and where they can contribute on the field," Kubik said. "We've got some good, young talent coming in along the way here. We're just preparing for that as well. That's kind of where we sat down and just kind of got a good base of everything."
Young players will look to fill some key roles for the Huskies following the graduation of five productive seniors - Colin Wingard, Mick Hoatson, Ceagan Watts, Carter Fjell and Damian Bloebaum.
"We're going to really miss those five contributors. Filling those spots will never be easy, but I think we've got some guys that got some good experience last year, both on the JV and varsity field," Kubik said. "I think they'll be good contributors this year as well. Filling in those spots wasn't, maybe, as difficult as we foresaw in the past, but now I think it's setting up pretty well.
The main competition in camp is who replaces Wingard at quarterback. He threw for 1,253 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Grady Belt and Hunter White, both seniors this year, recorded a combined 10 pass attempts last season.
"We've got a couple guys vying for that QB spot. That's one of the spots that's not the most clear right now," Kubik said.
Defensively, Hoatson, Watts and Wingard combined for 90 tackles, five sacks and an interception. While those numbers are quite impressive, Kubik said the defense might have the best shot of any group to match and exceed its marks from a year ago.
"What we didn't have last year was depth, and I think this year we bring a lot of depth at all positions on defense and even on the offensive side of the ball," Kubik said.
Last season, all seven losses were against playoff teams. Kubik knows the challenges ahead of him and the Huskies, but he's confident there's a pathway for Shelby-Rising City to get back in the postseason.
"With our brutal schedule again, I think it wouldn't be far to say making playoffs," he said. "I think that would be a good goal for us this year, coming from where we came from last year. I think that's a good first step. I think we've got a pretty good way to get there."
