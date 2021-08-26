Shelby-Rising football eyeing playoffs in Kubik's second year

Additionally, more familiar with the guys and their skill sets, Kubik and the staff have a better idea of how to maximize the talent.

"We knew the players, so coming into the offseason, we kind of sat down as a coaching staff with a better view of where we saw players at and where they can contribute on the field," Kubik said. "We've got some good, young talent coming in along the way here. We're just preparing for that as well. That's kind of where we sat down and just kind of got a good base of everything."

Young players will look to fill some key roles for the Huskies following the graduation of five productive seniors - Colin Wingard, Mick Hoatson, Ceagan Watts, Carter Fjell and Damian Bloebaum.

"We're going to really miss those five contributors. Filling those spots will never be easy, but I think we've got some guys that got some good experience last year, both on the JV and varsity field," Kubik said. "I think they'll be good contributors this year as well. Filling in those spots wasn't, maybe, as difficult as we foresaw in the past, but now I think it's setting up pretty well.

The main competition in camp is who replaces Wingard at quarterback. He threw for 1,253 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Grady Belt and Hunter White, both seniors this year, recorded a combined 10 pass attempts last season.