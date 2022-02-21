Shorthanded Tiger girls fall in subs

STROMSBURG - East Butler entered its Class D1-5 subdistrict semifinal against No. 7 Nebraska Christian banged up. Allie Rigatuso, the team's leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, was out of the lineup with a dislocated kneecap.

Having already lost Carynn Bongers for the season, the Tigers were forced to go deep into the bench. They were right there with the Eagles and fought to a 12-12 halftime tie, but Nebraska Christian dominated the second half for a 36-15 win. The Tigers ended the season 11-12.

"Obviously, first half we played really, really well. We couldn't score real well, but our defense was really good," Tigers head coach James Kriz said. "In the second half, we still continued to play good defense, but their team extended to a 1-3-1 and we just couldn't figure it out. That was our undoing."

East Butler featured a balanced scoring attack in the first half. Katie Haney had five of her team-high six points in the first two quarters, Lanae Aerts scored four points and Nicole Buresh made a three-pointer.

In the second half, Nebraska Christian went on a 23-0 run, capitalizing at the free throw line and on second-chance opportunities.

East Butler didn't score its first point of the second half until there was 3:02 remaining in the game when Buresh made a free throw. The first field goal came with 2:07 left on a bucket from Madison DeWitt.

Kriz said the injuries were eventually overwhelming. Knowing how short the bench was, he said the team wore down

"It just wears on us. I think when we saw that scoreboard and it kind of got one-sided, I just think we ran out of gas, finally," he said. "We don't do that usually, but tonight we just ran out of gas."

In addition to the Rigatuso and Bongers injuries, Kriz said Lanae Aerts broke her wrist in the jamboree game. She missed a game and has been playing through it. Despite that, the senior blocked five shots against the Eagles. She graduates from East Butler as the school's all-time blocks leader in a career (230) and in a single season (88).

"I wouldn't trade anybody in that locker room for anybody. Injuries are one thing, but I only had two of my top seven players every game. Katie Haney and Madison DeWitt played every game. Otherwise, everybody missed time," Kriz said. "They just kept fighting back. The resiliency is outstanding. We fought through a lot of injuries. All that stuff weights on your team. It's just been that kind of season."

Aerts, Rigatuso and Buresh represent Kriz's first senior class that he's coached all four years. He said that group built the program and instilled toughness. Now it's up to the younger players to build on the foundation laid by the trio.

"We've got a lot of sophomores that are going to roll into juniors. We've got some work to do, but I think we got experience there. I'll have a junior point guard next year every game her freshman and sophomore year," Kriz described. "Sydney Pernicek has played really well down the stretch with those injuries. Katie Haney is coming back. Obviously, Carynn (Bongers) should be back and that's going to be big. I think out season looks a little different if we have Lanae (Aerts) and Carynn being able to play the whole season.

"There's a good core coming back. We've got to fill those shoes. Lanae is going to be a big pair of shoes to fill. Allie's (Rigatuso) speed and what not. I think we've got a good core coming back. If we can improve over the summer, we'll be in good shape."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

