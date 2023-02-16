Shelby-Rising City has earned six spots at state wrestling in Omaha following the NSAA Class D District 3 meet at Thayer Central.

The Huskies finished as district runners-up with 150 team points, Elkhorn Valley won the title with 176.5 points.

Three of the six Huskies advancing won district gold with Owen Krafka, Justin Knoll and Eli Fjell all claimed first-place finishes.

Krafka (41-7) won his first three matches in less than a minute with pins at 26 seconds, 53 seconds and 48 seconds. In the 106-pound first-place match he won gold in a 7-2 decision to punch his first ticket to the state meet.

Knoll (38-5) had one pin which came in the opening round at 3:08. The next two matches for Knoll would end in 14-2 and 14-5 major decisions. He would then win the 160-pound first-place match via a 9-6 decision to earn his second trip to Omaha. Knoll finished fourth last year at state.

Fjell (39-8) started with a bye the won with two pins at 1:11 and 3:04 followed by a 12-8 decision in the 195-pound first-place match. This will be Fjell's first time competing at state.

The other three Huskies to qualify were Landon Sliva, Coy and Collin Vrbka.

Sliva (37-14) qualified for state for the first time following a 170-pound third-place finish Saturday. Sliva finished 4-1 at districts with three wins via pin and his final win coming in a 15-4 major decision.

Coy (38-13) also qualified for his first state meet Saturday. Coy won his first three matches via pinfalls before losing in the 182-pound first-place match.

Collin (44-14) will be back at state this year after an 0-2 record last year in the state meet. Collin earned the spot with a third-place finish following a 4-1 outing at the district meet. Collin claimed third place following a pin at 4:52 in the 220-pound third-place match.

With six Huskies qualifying Shelby-Rising City has a new school record for state qualifiers in a single year following last year's record-setting three participants at state.

The NSAA State Championships start Thursday.