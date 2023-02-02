Two seniors led the way for the Tigers at the Raymond Central Varsity Invite Saturday. Reece Kocian and Lane Bohac each claimed bronze with four more East Butler Tigers also earning medals.

East Butler claimed eighth as a team with 82.5 team points as Cozad took first with 219.5 team points.

The duo of Reece and Bohac each took part in four matches following opening-round byes.

Reece (30-7) would pick up a win via pin at the 5:33 mark over Levi Lasher of Fort Calhoun in the 126-pound quarterfinal. In the semifinal, Reece would be pinned at 3:57 by Koltdyn Heath of Minden in his lone loss of the day.

Reece would then bounce back and win in his final two matches of the day with a pin over Falls City's Kaleb Zulkoski at 2:25 in the consolation semifinal. Reece would close out his bronze run with a 2-0 decision victory over Zane Zoucha of Malcolm.

Bohac (33-5) pinned Taggart Crouse of Mount Michael Benedictine at 1:42 in the 132-pound quarterfinal. Minden's Robert Nelson would then top Bohac in the semifinal via a 16-7 major decision.

With the loss, Bohac would move to the consolation bracket picking up a win in the semifinal over Collin Mangnall of Beatrice with a pin at 2:16. In the third place match Bohac would win with a 4-2 decision over Omaha Concordia's Jack Hartman.

Trenton Van Veldhuizen was the next-highest medalist for the Tigers finishing with a fourth-place spot.

Van Veldhuizen (23-14) lost to Talon Belding in the opening round of the 106-pound tournament via pinfall in 58 seconds.

Van Veldhuizen would then win his next two matches in the consolation bracket with a 12-10 sudden victory over Minden's Dylan Hernandez. In the semifinal, Van Veldhuizen would win via pin over Bailey Thimmes of Falls City with a fall at 1:41. He would drop his last match of the day in the third-place match to Omaha Concordia's Trevor Hancock. Hancock would pick up a 12-2 major decision over Van Veldhuizen.

Two Tigers would finish at fifth place with Blaine Orta and Rocco Hageman each doing so.

Orta (25-16) won his first match of the day with a 15-0 technical fall at 4:24. He would then lose in a 6-3 decision before picking up two more wins with pins coming at 15 seconds and 1:30.

Orta would again fall in the consolation semifinal via pinfall at 2:33, he would bounce back with no contest win in the 145-pound fifth-place match.

Hageman (21-16) had a bye to start the day before losing his first match by pin at 3:07. Hageman would win the next two matches with pins at 2:28 and 3:00. He would later lose in the 160-pound consolation semifinal before winning with a no contest in the fifth place match.

Reid Glasshoff also medaled for the Tigers finishing sixth in the 138-pound bracket.

Reid (21-13) started the day with a bye and lost his first match in a 10-3 decision. Reid would win his next two matches with a fall at 2:26 and an 8-7 decision. He would then lose his final two matches in an 8-1 decision and having to medically forfeit in the fifth-place match.

The Tiger wrestling team also took part in a dual on Jan. 26, against Cross County/Osceola. East Butler would pick up a 51-6 win in the dual.

East Butler had six wins come via forfeits. Bohac picked up a pinfall victory at the 1:17 mark over Liam White. Kale Glasshoff and Tristan Kocian would each also pick up wins with Kale beating Koy Mentink in an 8-1 decision. Tristan would beat Kalan Lane via pin at 3:01.

The Tigers' lone loss came to Devin Nuttelman pinning Van Veldhuizen in 28 seconds.

The East Butler Tiger wrestling team's next event is scheduled for Today in the CRC 2023 invite.