Sixth at state duals motivates Scouts

KEARNEY - Before the season, David City head coach Tahner Thiem envisioned his group was best suited as a tournament team. Still, making it to state duals and finishing with at least one win remained a goal.

After a 6-2 dual record, the Scouts earned a spot at Saturday's NSAA Class C State Dual Wrestling Championship as the No. 8 seed. David City matched Thiem's preseason expectation and took sixth following a 1-2 performance.

"All in all, we definitely looked at is as an opportunity to get better. There's a big difference between a dual team and a tournament team," Thiem said. "I feel like maybe we have better strength as a tournament team, but I think that our guys are not happy walking away from here with sixth. Honored to be here and used it as a day to get better, but I guarantee we'll go back to work next week and get things fixed."

Making it in as the eight seed meant a rematch right away with top seed, reigning champ and long time rival Aquinas Catholic. The Monarchs were once again too much for the Scouts, sending them to the consolation bracket 55-15. The Scouts recorded wins from Tre' Daro, Zach Bongers and Ethan Underwood by decision. Barrett Andel recorded the Scouts' lone pin of the dual.

David City showed its mettle and bounced back with a 39-27 win over Yutan. The Scouts trailed 22-12 with seven bouts remaining. They went on to win six of the final seven, suffering the lone loss during that stretch due to forfeit.

Brayden Johnson, Jayden Lueders and Andel recorded pins. Josh Spatz, Underwood and Daro won their respective matches by decision.

That set up a dual with Fillmore Central in the fifth-place match. The Panthers emerged victorious 56-18. The Scouts had one victory by forfeit and pins from Spatz and Daro.

Thiem said the three duals provided his team with quality competition with the district meet and state tournament approaching quickly.

"A lot of the guys we see here... obviously good teams. There's a lot of matchups we'll see in Omaha," he said. "It was a goal to get here, but to get here and win a dual was kind of a good thing for us this year."

Daro, at 182 pounds, was the only Scout to win all three of his matches. He led off the Aquinas dual with a 13-7 win by decision over Michael Andel. Daro outscored Andel in all three periods with four takedowns, three escapes and a reversal.

He earned another win by decision against Yutan 4-0 on a takedown and a reversal. In the fifth-place match he pinned Fillmore Central's Blake Nun in 43 seconds to secure the final win of the day for the Scouts. He improved to 33-2.

"Tre's (Daro) getting things figured out from all positions and getting closer to firing on all cylinders and doing things techniquewise the right way," Thiem said.

Spatz, Underwood and Andel each went 2-1 on the day. After losing to Aquinas' Hunter Vandenberg by technical fall in the quarterfinals, Spatz won his final two matches at 138 pounds.

In the consolation semis, Spatz defeated Yutan's Jesse Kult by a 10-4 decision. Spatz led 4-1 after the first period and 8-3 after four minutes. He finished the bout with three takedowns, a two-point nearfall and one reversal. He then pinned Fillmore Central's Wyatt Rayburn at 2 minutes, 38 seconds. Spat enters districts with a 29-6 record.

Underwood, at 145, won his first two matches of the day. He defeated Aquinas' Kelby Coufal by a 5-0 decision thanks to two takedowns and one escape. In the consolation semifinals, Underwood came back from 3-1 down to win 6-4. He recorded two takedowns and one escape for a 6-3 lead against Yutan's Isaac Kult. Kult escaped with 28 seconds left, but wouldn't score again. Underwood enters districts with a 26-15 record.

Andel recorded two pins on the day. At 160 pounds, He pinned Aquinas Catholic's Hunter Stutzman at 1:36 and Yutan's Jesse Keiser at 3:03 as he increased his win total to 26.

Thiem said he held senior Simon Schindler out to get him healthy for districts. The 132-pounder went 31-1 during the regular season.

"It's kind of a tough decision. We could have wrestled him today, but we want everybody to be as healthy as possible for districts," he said. "We gave our younger guys an opportunity to wrestle today."

David City turns its attention to the Class C-3 district tournament on Friday and Saturday at Centennial High School.

"I think our guys aren't coasting but rather putting their foot on the pedal and doing what they can here to get better in the next week," Thiem said. "I think our guys are still hungry and still willing to come down to the room and get better every day."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

