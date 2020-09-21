Softball: Monarchs win two at Blue River Invite

Aquinas faced Highway 91 on Tuesday, North Bend on Thursday and is at the Central City Invite on Saturday.

SEPT. 15

Lakeview 17, Aquinas 16: The Aquinas offense built leads of 7-0, 11-5, 13-6 and 16-12 but allowed five runs in the bottom of the seventh as the Monarchs lost for a fifth time in a row.

Veronica Reimers was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored while Jordyn Bohuslavsky also went 3 for 5 and drove in three. Reimers opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning and blasted a second long ball with Alli Hartman on base in the sixth. Bohuslavsky blasted a home run two hitters after Reimers in the first and made it 2-0.

Bianca Romshek was 1 for 5 with two RBIs and Caitlin Yindrik went 2 for 5 and drove in two.

Mackenzie Kobza tossed all 6 and 2/3 innings, allowed 17 runs but only had eight earned runs because of nine errors by her defense.

"We hit the ball well and scored a lot of runs. With a five-run lead and needing three outs, our team was in a position to win the game. However, we were not able to finish the game," Gahan said. "We need to find a way to play better under pressure."

