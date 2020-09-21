Softball: Monarchs win two at Blue River Invite

Aquinas Softball
SATURDAY
Aquinas Catholic (5-8) 8, Blue River (5-14) 5: Aquinas rallied from a 4-0 deficit with eight runs in the last three innings.
Ali Hartman, Gretchen Kozisek, Claire Wisnieski, Jordyn Bohuslavsky, Veronica Reimers, Mackenzie Kobza, Lacie Hartman, Bianca Romshek and Caitlyn Yindrick all contributed on offense with at least one hit.
Aquinas Catholic 12, Schuyler (0-12) 0: It only took the Monarchs three innings to dispatch Schuyler, scoring nine runs in the first, two in the second and one in the third.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (9-6) 3, Aquinas Catholic 1: Aquinas kept LVSS quiet for a majority of the game with a scoreless tie after four innings. The Patriots finally broke the tie with two in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.
The Monarchs attempted a seventh-inning rally after Kozisek had a leadoff single and scored, but that would be the only run of the game for Aquinas.
"We have competed hard this season, but have struggled with fundamentals and execution at times," head coach Paul Gahan said. "So, I'm happy for our girls to win two games over the weekend. We did some good things this weekend, we will keep working hard and build on the positives."
Aquinas faced Highway 91 on Tuesday, North Bend on Thursday and is at the Central City Invite on Saturday.
SEPT. 15
Lakeview 17, Aquinas 16: The Aquinas offense built leads of 7-0, 11-5, 13-6 and 16-12 but allowed five runs in the bottom of the seventh as the Monarchs lost for a fifth time in a row.
Veronica Reimers was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored while Jordyn Bohuslavsky also went 3 for 5 and drove in three. Reimers opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning and blasted a second long ball with Alli Hartman on base in the sixth. Bohuslavsky blasted a home run two hitters after Reimers in the first and made it 2-0.
Bianca Romshek was 1 for 5 with two RBIs and Caitlin Yindrik went 2 for 5 and drove in two.
Mackenzie Kobza tossed all 6 and 2/3 innings, allowed 17 runs but only had eight earned runs because of nine errors by her defense.
"We hit the ball well and scored a lot of runs. With a five-run lead and needing three outs, our team was in a position to win the game. However, we were not able to finish the game," Gahan said. "We need to find a way to play better under pressure."
Blue River Softball
SATURDAY
Blue River went 1-2 at its home triangular on Saturday. The win against Polk County snapped a four-game losing skid.
Blue River 8, Polk County (9-12) 6
Omaha Mercy (12-6) 16, Blue River 8
SEPT. 17
Centennial (3-16) 11, Blue River 5: Blue River kept pace with the Broncos for two innings with both teams scoring three runs.
Centennial took a 6-3 lead after the third and led 7-5 after four. The Broncos closed the game out with four runs in the fifth.
Kira Pavlik had three hits to lead the Panthers and Natalie Martensen hit a two-run double.
"Again, too many defensive miscues to overcome," head coach Greg Jahde said. "We just can't keep hurting ourselves. At this point it has all become mental. Only three of their runs were earned."
Class C No. 3 Malcolm (14-6) 9, Blue River 0: Malcolm scored four in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
Cassie Ziemba, Allie Neujhar and Autumn Lindsley each collected a hit.
"Too many strikeouts and defensive errors to overcome," Jahde said. "Just frustrating watching the same mistakes keep happening."
Blue River played in a triangular on Monday, hosted Aurora on Tuesday, Polk County on Thursday and hosts the SNC Tournament on Saturday.
