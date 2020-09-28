Softball Wrap: Monarchs win two in Central City

Aquinas Catholic Softball
Saturday
Aquinas Catholic 12, Columbus Lakeview 10
Aquinas Catholic 14, Schuyler 4
O'Neill 8, Aquinas Catholic 7: Aquinas went 2-1 on Saturday in the Central City Invite to place third as a team. The Monarchs used a strong offense that smashed seven home runs on the day.
Jordyn Bohuslavsky hit one against O'Neil, Claire Wisnieski sent two over the fence against Schuyler and Alli Hartman, Wisnieski, Bohuslavsky and Bianca Romshek all hit one out of the park against Lakeview.
Aquinas (8-10) has won four of its last six games and will be in action next on Thursday at home against West Point-Beemer (3-19).
Sept. 24
Aquinas Catholic 9, North Bend Central 5:
Sept. 22
Highway 91 16, Aquinas 9: Aquinas and Highway 91 played in a back-and-forth game on Sep. 22 in David City with each team leading late in the game. Both squads finished with 18 hits, but five errors by the home team were too much to overcome.
The Cyclones scored three in the top of the first and one in the top of the second to take a four-run lead before the Monarchs cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the second.
The Cyclones scored one more in the top of the third, but the Monarchs answered once against to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Neither team scored in the fourth, and Aquinas kept Highway 91 off the scoreboard in the top of the fifth.
The Monarchs bats then came alive, scoring five in the bottom of the fifth to take a 8-5 lead. Highway 91 answered with an eight-run sixth inning to take a 13-8 lead.
The Monarchs tried to answer, but only scored one in sixth and gave up three in the seventh to fall behind 16-9. Aquinas was unable to score in its final at bat.
Lacie Hartman led Aquinas on offense going 4 for 4 including one double and driving in three runs.
Blue River Softball
Saturday
Milford 14, Blue River 13
Wilber-Clatonia 7, Blue River 5
Sept. 24
Polk County 6, Blue River 1
Sept. 22
Aurora 11, Blue River 1: Aurora only needed four innings to dispatch Blue River in David City, scoring two in the first, two in the second and seven in the fourth.
Blue River's lone run came in the bottom of the first. Aurora outhit Blue River 14-4.
"Aurora just flat out beat us," head coach Greg Jahde said. "They hit the gaps; they dropped balls in front of us. We played a fairly clean game. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the other team and just move on."
Sept. 21
FCEMF 13, Blue River 12: FCEMF (Fillmore Central, Exeter-Milligan and Friend) needed all three of its home runs to beat Blue River in St. Paul on Sept. 21. FCEMF hit two three-run homers and a two-run home run.
Blue River led 4-3 after the second inning when FCEMF took a 10-4 lead in the bottom of the third. The Panthers closed the gap to 11-8 after the fourth and the score was 12-9 after the fifth.
Blue River scored three in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but FCEMF took advantage of an error and drove in the game-winning run later in the inning.
Both teams finished with 13 hits and six errors.
Taylor Hayes had three hits and four RBIs, Allie Neujahr and Carissa Schoenrock each had three hits.
St. Paul 12, Blue River 0: After losing on a walk off against FCEMF, Blue River struggled against St. Paul, losing in a three-inning run-rule game.
The Wildcats scored six in the first, four in the second and two in the third. St. Paul outhit Blue River 6-1. Blue River committed five errors compared to just one for St. Paul.
Natalie Martensen had the only hit for the Panthers.
"Not much went right for us this game," Jahde said. "I think we had an emotional letdown from the previous game."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
