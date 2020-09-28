Softball Wrap: Monarchs win two in Central City

Blue River's lone run came in the bottom of the first. Aurora outhit Blue River 14-4.

"Aurora just flat out beat us," head coach Greg Jahde said. "They hit the gaps; they dropped balls in front of us. We played a fairly clean game. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the other team and just move on."

Sept. 21

FCEMF 13, Blue River 12: FCEMF (Fillmore Central, Exeter-Milligan and Friend) needed all three of its home runs to beat Blue River in St. Paul on Sept. 21. FCEMF hit two three-run homers and a two-run home run.

Blue River led 4-3 after the second inning when FCEMF took a 10-4 lead in the bottom of the third. The Panthers closed the gap to 11-8 after the fourth and the score was 12-9 after the fifth.

Blue River scored three in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but FCEMF took advantage of an error and drove in the game-winning run later in the inning.

Both teams finished with 13 hits and six errors.

Taylor Hayes had three hits and four RBIs, Allie Neujahr and Carissa Schoenrock each had three hits.