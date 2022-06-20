 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOS Juniors defeat Twin River, drop doubleheader to Sutton

Collin Vrbka

SOS third baseman Collin Vrbka sprints down the first base line on June 10 in Shelby. Vrbka recorded three hits, three RBIs and three runs in three games last week.

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg W. Wolfe Post 91 Rebels Juniors picked up a sixth win of the season on June 15 against Twin River. The Juniors followed up the win with a pair of losses against Sutton and saw the record fall to 6-7.

Collin Vrbka recorded three hits over three games with a triple, walk, three RBIs and three runs. Isaac Whitmore ended the week 4 for 8 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs.

The Rebels hosted Yutan Tuesday and is in Stromsburg on Thursday for David City.

Eli Fjell

SOS Junior Eli Fjell launches a baseball on June 10 in Shelby. Fjell recorded two hits and one RBI in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Sutton.

Sutton 16, SOS 8 (Friday): Sutton scored at least three runs in four of the five frames for a mercy-rule win to cap the doubleheader.

SOS scored two runs in four of the five innings. Kelby Neujahr, Vrbka and Conner Schnell each recorded two hits. Vrbka and Whitmore drove in two runs apiece. Eli Fjell and Dalton Pokorney both record a hit and an RBI.

SOS sent six pitchers to the mound in four innings. Sutton ended the game with 16 runs on 11 hits and 12 walks.

People are also reading…

Sutton 10, SOS 6 (Friday): In the first game of the doubleheader, Sutton scored four runs in the second and three in the third to hold the lead for good.

Owen Krafka came on in relief of starter Brayden Schmidtberger and allowed two runs on four hits in 3 and 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one Sutton hitter.

Fjell and Dalton Pokorney led the Rebels offense with two-hit games. They also each drove in one run. Whitmore ended the first game with two RBIs and Vrbka had one.

Isaac Whitmore

Rebels left fielder Isaac Whitmore swings through a pitch on June 10 in Shelby. Whitmore hit the game-winning RBI double in a 6-5 win on June 15 against Twin River.

SOS 6, Twin River 5 (June 15): Whitmore's sixth-inning RBI double proved to be the game-winning hit as the Rebels eked out a win. He ended the day with two doubles.

After Twin River took a 3-0 lead, Vrbka tripled home Brayden Santos and Neujahr to cut the deficit to one. He tied the game two batters later on a ground out.

The Titans retook the lead in the top of the fourth. In the ensuing half-inning, Pokorney and Santos hit back-to-back ground outs to give SOS 5-4 lead.

Twin River tied it 5-5 on an error in the fifth with Vrbka delivering the clutch hit in the sixth.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

