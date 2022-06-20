SOS Juniors defeat Twin River, drop doubleheader to Sutton

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg W. Wolfe Post 91 Rebels Juniors picked up a sixth win of the season on June 15 against Twin River. The Juniors followed up the win with a pair of losses against Sutton and saw the record fall to 6-7.

Collin Vrbka recorded three hits over three games with a triple, walk, three RBIs and three runs. Isaac Whitmore ended the week 4 for 8 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs.

The Rebels hosted Yutan Tuesday and is in Stromsburg on Thursday for David City.

Sutton 16, SOS 8 (Friday): Sutton scored at least three runs in four of the five frames for a mercy-rule win to cap the doubleheader.

SOS scored two runs in four of the five innings. Kelby Neujahr, Vrbka and Conner Schnell each recorded two hits. Vrbka and Whitmore drove in two runs apiece. Eli Fjell and Dalton Pokorney both record a hit and an RBI.

SOS sent six pitchers to the mound in four innings. Sutton ended the game with 16 runs on 11 hits and 12 walks.

Sutton 10, SOS 6 (Friday): In the first game of the doubleheader, Sutton scored four runs in the second and three in the third to hold the lead for good.

Owen Krafka came on in relief of starter Brayden Schmidtberger and allowed two runs on four hits in 3 and 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one Sutton hitter.

Fjell and Dalton Pokorney led the Rebels offense with two-hit games. They also each drove in one run. Whitmore ended the first game with two RBIs and Vrbka had one.

SOS 6, Twin River 5 (June 15): Whitmore's sixth-inning RBI double proved to be the game-winning hit as the Rebels eked out a win. He ended the day with two doubles.

After Twin River took a 3-0 lead, Vrbka tripled home Brayden Santos and Neujahr to cut the deficit to one. He tied the game two batters later on a ground out.

The Titans retook the lead in the top of the fourth. In the ensuing half-inning, Pokorney and Santos hit back-to-back ground outs to give SOS 5-4 lead.

Twin River tied it 5-5 on an error in the fifth with Vrbka delivering the clutch hit in the sixth.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

