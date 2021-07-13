SOS Juniors fall in area semifinals

Zelasney singled, Urban reached on an error and both scored for a 2-0 lead after the first. An error, walk to Brayden Schmidtberger and walk to Logan Nuttelman started the SOS second inning. Colton Kirby scored on a sac fly by Zelasney, Urban doubled Schmidtberger and Nuttelman in for a 5-0 advantage then scored on a wild pitch.

A leadoff walk, two wild pitches and an RBI groundout put Twin River on the board in the third. The Titans scored twice on two singles and two walks in the fourth. A leadoff walk, stolen base and passed ball had Twin River within 6-4 after six.

Zelasney got one run back when he reached on an error, stole second and scored on Urban's RBI single. That final run proved to be crucial when Twin River scored its first two runners of the seventh. One was hit by a pitch, the other walked, and both came across with two downs on three straight walks. A grounder to third then a force out at home avoided disaster.

Neligh 7, SOS Juniors 6: SOS led 4-1 through 3 and 1/2, trailed 5-4 at the end of the fourth then scored two in the sixth. Neligh matched that in the bottom half then stranded SOS's tying runner at second on back-to-back strikeouts in the seventh.

Urban was 3 for 4 with an RBI while Zelasney had a double.