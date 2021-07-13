SOS Juniors fall in area semifinals

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors bounced back from an opening loss in the Area Tournament but committed far too many mistakes in the semifinals and saw an unlikely run to the title game come up one win short.
SOS lost to Neligh 7-6 on Friday in Silver Creek, came back with a 7-6 win over Twin River on Saturday then a 6-3 payback win over Neligh on Sunday before a 12-run fourth inning by Battle Creek in the second inning on Monday set up an eventual 17-3 season-ending loss. SOS saw its summer come to a close with a 9-11 record.
Battle Creek 17, SOS Juniors 3: Battle Creek scored four in the first inning when it started the game on a walk, error and back-to-back doubles that all came across the plate. Sixteen hitters, four walks, five hits, a hit batter and two errors added up to calamity in the second.
The defense committed seven errors overall that led to seven unearned runs. The offense only came up with three hits. Isaiah Zelasney, Colton Kirby and Kolton Neujahr each had an RBI.
SOS Juniors 6, Neligh 3: SOS created just four hits but capitalized on six Neligh errors and built a 6-1 lead through the first four innings. Zelasney drove in two, Isaac Whitmore had a double and Cooper Sundberg went six innings with just two hits, two earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts.
Two errors plated a Neligh run in the top of the first but Zelasney led off the home half with a walk, stole two bases and scored on Kirby's sac fly to tie it up.
Andrew Dubas walked and Trevor Bolton singled with one down in the second then scored later in the inning on Zelasney's RBI single and a fielder's choice off the bat of Kirby.
Cohen Calahan reached on a one-out error in the third then made it 4-1 when Whitmore doubled him in on a blast to center. Dubas' infield single scored Whitmore and made it 5-1 in the next at-bat.
Zelasney scored the final Rebels run in the fourth when he reached on an error, advanced to second on the same play, stole third then scored on an error.
Sundberg gave up a leadoff single in the second then set down the next 12 in a row. His only other damage came on a leadoff single in the sixth that stole second then scored on back-to-back ground balls.
SOS Juniors 7, Twin River 6: SOS led 6-0 through two innings then hung on as Twin River mounted a comeback and had the bases-loaded with two outs in the seventh.
Zelasney and Wyatt Urban both had two hits, Urban drove in three and had a double and Zelasney threw 5 and 2/3 that included four hits, three earned runs, six walks and six strikeouts.
Zelasney singled, Urban reached on an error and both scored for a 2-0 lead after the first. An error, walk to Brayden Schmidtberger and walk to Logan Nuttelman started the SOS second inning. Colton Kirby scored on a sac fly by Zelasney, Urban doubled Schmidtberger and Nuttelman in for a 5-0 advantage then scored on a wild pitch.
A leadoff walk, two wild pitches and an RBI groundout put Twin River on the board in the third. The Titans scored twice on two singles and two walks in the fourth. A leadoff walk, stolen base and passed ball had Twin River within 6-4 after six.
Zelasney got one run back when he reached on an error, stole second and scored on Urban's RBI single. That final run proved to be crucial when Twin River scored its first two runners of the seventh. One was hit by a pitch, the other walked, and both came across with two downs on three straight walks. A grounder to third then a force out at home avoided disaster.
Neligh 7, SOS Juniors 6: SOS led 4-1 through 3 and 1/2, trailed 5-4 at the end of the fourth then scored two in the sixth. Neligh matched that in the bottom half then stranded SOS's tying runner at second on back-to-back strikeouts in the seventh.
Urban was 3 for 4 with an RBI while Zelasney had a double.
Schmidtberger singled, stole second then scored on Neujahr's one-out single for a 5-5 tie in the sixth. Neujahr advanced on an error and a balk then scored on a sac fly for the lead. A leadoff walk, two stolen bases, single and wild pitch gave Neligh the lead back moments later.
Three walks and a triple scored four Neligh runs in the fourth.
Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.