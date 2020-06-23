SOS Juniors move to 3-0

Following a walk-off win on June 18, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors improved to 3-0 with wins over the weekend against Twin River and Malcolm.
The Rebels followed up a hit-by-pitch, 9-8 win over Central City with a 6-1 domination of Twin River then a come-from-behind 4-3 victory against Malcolm.
The combination of Colin Wingard on the mound and Mick Hoatson at the plate was more than enough on Saturday. The following afternoon, it was Isaiah Zelasney driving in three runs and keeping his team unbeaten.
SOS 4, Malcolm 3: Malcolm plated one in the first in Sunday's contest and held that advantage until the bottom of the third when Zelasney took a 1-1 pitch to center with the bases loaded and brought in two runs.
Malcolm regained the lead with two walks, two hits, a hit batter and two runs in the fourth before. Andrew Dubas responded for SOS on a RBI line drive to center in the bottom half.
Wingard's patience paid off in the fifth when he drew a bases-loaded walk and drove in the eventual game-winning run.
Pierce Branting pitched around a two-out walk in the sixth and picked up the save.
Coach Jeff Kuhnel said he was pleased with the performance of the younger members of the squad who were given an opportunity to start and show their worth. That included Wyatt Urban tossing 2 and 1/3 innings with two hits, an unearned run, two strikeouts and three walks, and Caegan Watts throwing an inning with one earned, three Ks and two walks.
"We had both Wyatt Urban and Ceagan Watts pitch really well for us on the mound and pitched themselves out of a couple jams early on in the game, which was great to see since both, really until last season, did very little pitching," Kuhnel said. "Hope that will boost their confidence as both can be of great assets to our pitching staff during the season."
SOS 6, Twin River 1: Pierce Branting singled twice and Mick Hoatson drove in three runs on a bases-clearing single as SOS downed Twin River on Saturday evening.
Colin Wingard tossed 97 pitches in six innings of work and kept Twin River hitters off balance all night. Wingard allowed just three hits and one earned run while striking out 12 and walking three.
"Colin was great on the mound for us, like he usually is," Kuhnel said. "His control was key as shown by the number of strikeouts that he recorded. At times, his fast ball was just too much for the hitters and he kind of overpowered them. Great to see him start this season just like he ended it a year ago with his control and velocity."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
