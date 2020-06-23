SOS Juniors move to 3-0

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following a walk-off win on June 18, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors improved to 3-0 with wins over the weekend against Twin River and Malcolm.

The Rebels followed up a hit-by-pitch, 9-8 win over Central City with a 6-1 domination of Twin River then a come-from-behind 4-3 victory against Malcolm.

The combination of Colin Wingard on the mound and Mick Hoatson at the plate was more than enough on Saturday. The following afternoon, it was Isaiah Zelasney driving in three runs and keeping his team unbeaten.

SOS 4, Malcolm 3: Malcolm plated one in the first in Sunday's contest and held that advantage until the bottom of the third when Zelasney took a 1-1 pitch to center with the bases loaded and brought in two runs.

Malcolm regained the lead with two walks, two hits, a hit batter and two runs in the fourth before. Andrew Dubas responded for SOS on a RBI line drive to center in the bottom half.

Wingard's patience paid off in the fifth when he drew a bases-loaded walk and drove in the eventual game-winning run.

Pierce Branting pitched around a two-out walk in the sixth and picked up the save.