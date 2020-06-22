SOS juniors overcome Central City in back-and-forth game

Bizzare might be the best way to describe the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Junior's 9-8 June 18 season-opening win over Central City.
SOS held a five-run lead after three innings and looked to be on its way to victory when Central City crept back into the game in the fifth and tied it up.
With a thunderstorm rolling in, and the two-hour time limit fast approaching, the Juniors knew they needed a run to win.
Fortunately for the Rebels, Central City walks and a crucial mistake allowed Grady Belt to play the role of hero, albeit in mundane fashion.
During a 2-2 count, Belt was beamed by a pitch, driving in the winning run.
"Interesting way to start the season," SOS head coach Jeff Kuhnel said. "It was back-and-forth, trying to get it in before the rain hits. I guess it's Game 1. Nothing is ever easy in this game. It's just nice to be out on the field."
SOS opened the game with a few pitching struggles, which led to Central City taking an early 3-2 lead in the first inning before Pierce Branting took the mound to start the second and shut down the Central City offense.
Branting tossed three innings, allowing one run on one hit and four walks to go with three strikeouts.
"He did a really nice job," Kuhnel said. "He came in nd really shut them down there for those middle innings. That was nice to see."
Branting also had a successful day on offense, picking up two hits in three at bats including a double. He drove in two runs and made scored twice.
"At the start, I was struggling really hard to find the strike zone. But then I settled in and started throwing some strikes," Branting said. "I got out of the inning without giving up any runs ... It felt great to be back up there on the mound. I thought I did pretty good."
His double was the go-ahead run in the bottom of the second. The Rebels were down 3-2 with runners on first and second and two outs.
Facing a full count, Branting blasted a line drive to center field, scoring two runs and sparking the Rebels offense.
"It wasn't a very pretty game," Branting said. "We had some errors, but we hit the ball good. Our pitching was decent. At the end of the game, it was good that we ended up getting the W."
In the next at bat, Belt singled on the third pitch, scored Branting and gave SOS a 5-3 lead.
The Juniors built on that advantage in the third with singles by Wingard, Kirby Batenhorst, a hit batter and an error. SOS led 8-3 and looked headed to an easy win.
But after two scoreless innings, SOS conceded one in the fourth with two walks and an error. Branting was relieved from his pitching duties, and SOS proceeded to walk three batters, loading the bases with no outs.
The juniors traded two runs for two outs on consecutive ground outs, and Central City crawled within one run after an error.
An intentional walk left runners on first and second with two outs when Central City scored on a single to tie the game at 8-8 before SOS finally ended a four-run fifth with a strikeout.
"We figured (we gave up) seven unearned runs," Kuhnel said. "We can be a great team if we eliminate errors, walks, just beating ourselves ...You can go from a good team to a great team pretty easily just doing the easy things, but we like to make it hard on ourselves."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter with the Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
