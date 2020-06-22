SOS juniors overcome Central City in back-and-forth game

Branting tossed three innings, allowing one run on one hit and four walks to go with three strikeouts.

"He did a really nice job," Kuhnel said. "He came in nd really shut them down there for those middle innings. That was nice to see."

Branting also had a successful day on offense, picking up two hits in three at bats including a double. He drove in two runs and made scored twice.

"At the start, I was struggling really hard to find the strike zone. But then I settled in and started throwing some strikes," Branting said. "I got out of the inning without giving up any runs ... It felt great to be back up there on the mound. I thought I did pretty good."

His double was the go-ahead run in the bottom of the second. The Rebels were down 3-2 with runners on first and second and two outs.

Facing a full count, Branting blasted a line drive to center field, scoring two runs and sparking the Rebels offense.