SOS Juniors score 19, win twice

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors piled up 26 runs and 23 hits over two wins last week - piling up 19 runs in one win alone.

SOS needed all 19 of those in a wild 19-16 win over Seward on Saturday. The victory followed a more traditional 7-5 win against Utica-Beaver Crossing on July 1.

Seward led Saturday 5-1 before SOS sent 23 hitters to the plate and scored 17 runs in the third inning. The Rebels plated another in the fourth and were cruising along with an 18-5 lead until the visitors put together their own huge fame, scoring 11 in the fifth.

By then, two extended innings forced the game to the time limit and SOS survived before anymore offense.

Isaiah Zelasney led the way with six RBIs and a three-run home run. Andrew Dubas and Colton Kirby both drove in four runs while Isaac Whitmore and Cohen Calahan added two RBIs each. Wyatt Urban, who had the team’s other extra base hit, a double, reached home plate four times.

Brayden Schmidtberger earned the win, going four innings, allowing five and striking out four.