SOS Juniors score 19, win twice

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors piled up 26 runs and 23 hits over two wins last week - piling up 19 runs in one win alone.
SOS needed all 19 of those in a wild 19-16 win over Seward on Saturday. The victory followed a more traditional 7-5 win against Utica-Beaver Crossing on July 1.
Seward led Saturday 5-1 before SOS sent 23 hitters to the plate and scored 17 runs in the third inning. The Rebels plated another in the fourth and were cruising along with an 18-5 lead until the visitors put together their own huge fame, scoring 11 in the fifth.
By then, two extended innings forced the game to the time limit and SOS survived before anymore offense.
Isaiah Zelasney led the way with six RBIs and a three-run home run. Andrew Dubas and Colton Kirby both drove in four runs while Isaac Whitmore and Cohen Calahan added two RBIs each. Wyatt Urban, who had the team’s other extra base hit, a double, reached home plate four times.
Brayden Schmidtberger earned the win, going four innings, allowing five and striking out four.
Seven SOS hitters reached before Seward recorded an out in the third. The Rebels plated 17 on nine hits, 10 walks and a hit batter. Seward worked itself back into the game in the fifth with three hits, four walks, four hit batters and three errors.
Two nights earlier, SOS never trailed but also could never quite put UBC away for good. SOS took a 5-1 lead with three runs in the fifth but UBC answered with two in the sixth.
Heading into the seventh inning, Zelasney - who came on in relief in the sixth - was tasked with getting the final three outs. He gave up two singles, UBC runners stole two bases and a sac fly brought in a run. He settled down from there, striking out the next two on seven pitches.
He also had a good day at the plate with two hits, a triple, two walks and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Brayden Schmidtberger finished with an RBI triple to go along with a double. Whitmore was the third Rebel to record an extra base hit with a two-run double.
Kolton Neujahr got the start. He went 4 and 1/3 innings on 71 pitches, 42 of which were strikes, allowing three hits, four walks and three runs while recording five Ks.
