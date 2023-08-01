The Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Legion Senior and Junior Rebels each had their seasons end with the two teams each having losing records.

The SOS Seniors closed out the season on July 24, with a 5-18 record. SOS lost in the Class C Area 5 Senior Tournament in Wilber to both Wilber 5-1 and Geneva 5-4 to end their season. Prior to the two losses, SOS beat UBCF 12-4 and Wilber 8-1 in tournament play.

The Seniors won the two games at the area tournament after losing their final six games of the regular season. SOS opened the season in a similar way losing the first four games of the season.

On offense Kolton Neujahr led the team with 17 hits and Kelby Neujahr was second with 16. Kolton also led the team with 15 RBIs. Isaiah Zelasney led the team with three home runs.

On the mound, Kolton led the team with 38 and 1/3 innings pitched and Isaac Whitmore was second with 28 and 1/3 innings. Whitmore led the team with 30 RBIs. Another leading pitcher for the team was Owen Krafka who pitched 16 and 2/3 innings and had 17 strikeouts on the season.

Conner Schnell and Dalton Pokorney were two of the team's defensive leaders with the two having the most putouts with 69 and 68 respectively.

The Junior Rebels also had their season come to a close in the Junior Class C Area 5 Tournament with a 7-3 Twin River loss after a 6-4 win over Ord and a 15-2 loss to PWG in the tournament.

The SOS Juniors ended the season with a 6-11 season and also had a rough 0-4 start.

Kelby led the Juniors team with 10 hits while Colin Vrbka and Brayden Santos each added nine hits at the plate.

Santos and Vrbka also led the pitching staff along with Conner Schnell. Santos led the team with 25 innings pitched and 22 strikeouts with Vrbka and Schnell each having 14 and 2/3 innings.

On defense, Santos led the team with 45 put outs, Pokorney had 43 and Kelby and Eli Fjell also had 33 putouts.

The losses end the two team's summer ball for the 2023 season with both teams looking to return to the field in 2024.