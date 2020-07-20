SOS Juniors win 2 of 3 in road tournament

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors took two of three games in road action over the weekend with wins over Overton and Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus ahead of a loss to Wood River.
SOS jumped on Overton early with six in the first inning and picked up a 12-4 win. The Rebels then shut out DCB 3-0 behind the arm of Colin Wingard. A 3-0 deficit to Wood River on Sunday was too much to overcome in a 6-5 defeat.
SOS is 13-3 on the season and with just two games remaining: July 28 against Tecumseh and Aug. 2 against Twin River, both in Shelby.
SOS 12, OVERTON 4: Andrew Dubas and Caegan Watts both had two hits for an SOS lineup that needed just seven hits to score 12 runs. Overton committed five errors and walked eight SOS hitters.
Dubas drove in four runs with a two-run single in the third and another two-run single in the fourth. Watts capped the six-run first with an inside-the-park home run after a deep fly to left field.
Konner Batenhorst picked up the pitching win with three innings of work, two runs allowed, six hits and two strikeouts.
SOS 3, DCB O: Wingard pitched for all but one out, tossing 105 pitches in 6 and 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out eight.
He retired eight in a row before his third walk brought on Isaiah Zelasney came on for a strikeout to end the game.
Zelasney scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third when he was hit by a pitch and came in later on a sac fly. Grady Belt was also hit and scored on Wingard's line drive to right.
Pierce Branting reached in the leadoff spot of the fifth on an error then came in on another error four hitters later for the final run of the game.
WOOD RIVER 6, SOS 5: Wood River scored three in the second without a hit on three walks and two errors. It was a 5-5 game in the seventh when SOS tied it in the sixth on Zelasney's RBI single and Belt's sac fly.
A leadoff single, two-out hit batter then another single gave Wood River the walk off win.
Zelasney was 3 for 4 in while Branting, Zelasney and Hoatson combined for nine strikeouts on the mound but also six walks.
Reach the Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!