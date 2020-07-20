SOS Juniors win 2 of 3 in road tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors took two of three games in road action over the weekend with wins over Overton and Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus ahead of a loss to Wood River.

SOS jumped on Overton early with six in the first inning and picked up a 12-4 win. The Rebels then shut out DCB 3-0 behind the arm of Colin Wingard. A 3-0 deficit to Wood River on Sunday was too much to overcome in a 6-5 defeat.

SOS is 13-3 on the season and with just two games remaining: July 28 against Tecumseh and Aug. 2 against Twin River, both in Shelby.

SOS 12, OVERTON 4: Andrew Dubas and Caegan Watts both had two hits for an SOS lineup that needed just seven hits to score 12 runs. Overton committed five errors and walked eight SOS hitters.

Dubas drove in four runs with a two-run single in the third and another two-run single in the fourth. Watts capped the six-run first with an inside-the-park home run after a deep fly to left field.

Konner Batenhorst picked up the pitching win with three innings of work, two runs allowed, six hits and two strikeouts.

SOS 3, DCB O: Wingard pitched for all but one out, tossing 105 pitches in 6 and 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out eight.