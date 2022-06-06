 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

SOS Juniors win five of first seven

  Updated
  • 0
Legion Baseball

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Juniors opened the 2022 Legion baseball season with four wins in their first seven games, scoring 10 or more runs in three of those.

SOS shut out York 8-0, won at Wymore 15-10, picked up a 9-2 victory at Twin River and scored nearly 20 runs in a 17-3 win at Lincoln Lutheran. The Rebels also suffered a 21-3 loss at Malcolm, lost again back at Malcolm six days later 7-1 and dropped a 4-0 game at Seward on Monday.

Andrew Dubas and Kolton Neujahr drove in two runs each in the shutout win of York. Dubas laced a double and Neujahr brought home two runs on a triple. SOS finished with eight runs on just three hits and drew eight walks.

After a loss to Malcom on May 27, the Rebels bounced back 24 hours later with a 15-10 win over Wymore. They capitalized off 12 Wymore errors. Cohen Calahan went 1 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Logan Lindsley, Kelby Neujahr and Kolton Neujahr crossed home plate three times each.

In a 9-2 win over Twin River on May 29, Conner Schnell recorded a three-hit game, and Collin Vrbka brought home three runners. In addition to his performance at the plate, Schnell earned the pitching win after allowing one run on five hits in 4 and 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

People are also reading…

SOS scored all 17 runs in the first three innings of its 17-3 win over Lincoln Lutheran on Friday. The Rebels scored two in the first, eight in the second and seven in the third. Eli Fjell hit 3 for 4 with two singles, a double, three RBIs and one run. Kelby and Vrbka each recorded two hits and two RBIs. Dalton Pokorney went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs. 

The Juniors two losses came in road contests at Malcolm on May 27 and June 1. Malcolm won 21-3 in four innings the first time around with four homer runs and three doubles. SOS mustered just one hit.

On June 1, SOS lost 7-1 as Malcolm scored five in the fifth to break the game open. Five different Juniors recorded a hit. Lindsley's double in the first was the lone extra-base hit.

SOS and Twin River were in the midst of a game Saturday in Shelby when rain moved in and postponed the final 5 and 1/2 innings. The Rebels hosted Albion on Tuesday in Stromsburg and Geneva on Friday in Shelby then plays Saturday at Seward and Sunday at Neligh.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

