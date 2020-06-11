SOS Juniors: Young and excited

"Getting those kids' mindset on how to practice, keep up their intensity," Whitmore said. "That's what we're working on with them."

Although the group may be young, the coaching staff believes there is plenty of talent on the roster. Many of the players and coaches said they believe this talent will lead to on-the-field success.

"They all have good arms," Whitmore said. "We'll develop that and develop their batting ... we fully expect to win every game we play. That's never an exception. We'll put the kids in the right possession where we think they'll succeed"

But, all the success goes back to the arms of the pitchers.

The Rebels hope that having a solid bullpen will allow for younger players to grow.

"With our pitching, that's going to carry us a long way," Whitmore said. "It'll allow those younger guys to succeed."

Pierce Branting is one of those arms. He'll play on both the juniors and seniors and looks to be one of the leaders on the juniors. He also plays outfield when he's not pitching.

After not knowing if he was going to get to play, he said he wants to make sure he takes advantage of his last year before aging out of juniors.