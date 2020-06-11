SOS Juniors: Young and excited

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Junior Rebels found success last year and could have likely done the same in the postseason if not for having to forgo area tournaments due to lack of players.
This year's team has many of those same players, but an influx of young talent will join the squad.
With the season being shortened, the Rebels want to waste no time and get back to where they left off last year.
Assistant coach Chris Whitmore has high hopes for the juniors.SOS juniors will be loaded with talent, including Pierce Branting, Isaiah Zelasney, Wyatt Urban, Keegan Watts.
A particular strength of the Rebels will be pitching. SOS staff members think the team boasts talent and depth on the mound.
The team's overall experience looks to be the biggest question mark, though.
"Half the team is going to be young boys," Whitmore said. "They're going to get a lot of playing time. That's what we’re going to try to do next week is getting the boys up to speed."
Not only do they need to get the new players up to game speed, but showing an example of how practices are done is important as well.
SOS is in its second week of practice and already has games next week.
"Getting those kids' mindset on how to practice, keep up their intensity," Whitmore said. "That's what we're working on with them."
Although the group may be young, the coaching staff believes there is plenty of talent on the roster. Many of the players and coaches said they believe this talent will lead to on-the-field success.
"They all have good arms," Whitmore said. "We'll develop that and develop their batting ... we fully expect to win every game we play. That's never an exception. We'll put the kids in the right possession where we think they'll succeed"
But, all the success goes back to the arms of the pitchers.
The Rebels hope that having a solid bullpen will allow for younger players to grow.
"With our pitching, that's going to carry us a long way," Whitmore said. "It'll allow those younger guys to succeed."
Pierce Branting is one of those arms. He'll play on both the juniors and seniors and looks to be one of the leaders on the juniors. He also plays outfield when he's not pitching.
After not knowing if he was going to get to play, he said he wants to make sure he takes advantage of his last year before aging out of juniors.
"It’s exciting because I get to play baseball, my favorite sport," he said. "I get to be with my friends I've played with since I was like 7."
Branting said he didn't think there was a good chance SOS would have a season at all.
Being a leader is somewhat of a new scenario for Branting, but he said its role he is comfortable with.
"It's kind of new because usually, I was like the youngest one," he said. "Now we have way younger one so we can teach them how to do things right."
Mick Hoatson is another pitcher for the juniors.
Like his teammates, he is just happy to be back on the field.
This is the last season he can play on the juniors and he is hoping to have a successful one.
"(We want to) win whatever we can," he said. "If we do have a tournament at the end, obviously it's our goal to win that. I don't see why we can't win every game we play."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net
