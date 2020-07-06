SOS offense drubs Malcolm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels American Legion baseball teams swept Malcolm on the road on Friday in a 6-2 win for the Juniors then a 9-3 victory by the Seniors.

Both teams were effective at the plate. The Juniors put together nine hits while the Seniors totaled 13.

The Seniors scored in every inning but the fourth and put up a crooked number in the third, fifth and seventh.

Malcolm scored two in the first and one in the third.

The Rebels entered the third inning tied 2-2 then took the lead for good when Bailey Belt doubled, Max Hoatson reached on an infield single and Grady Belt brought both home on a line drive to left.

Hoatson finished the game with a team-high three hits including a triple and a double, one RBI and one run. Isaiah Zelasney, Bailey Belt and Grady Belt all added doubled as well. The Belts both drove in two runs.

Max Hoatson started on the mound and earned the win with five innings of work, three runs, six hits and three strikeouts. Bailey Belt closed the final two innings with just a single hit, no runs and five Ks.