SOS pitching staff strikes out 17 in rout of Seward; loses close game to UBC

Of the 21 outs needed for Shebly-Osceola-Stromsburg to claim a home victory over Seward on Saturday, 17 came from the pitching staff.

More specifically, Colin Wingard had 16 of them in 6 and 2/3 innings of work on 108 pitches, allowing two hits, four walks and three runs as the Rebels won the contest 10-3.

Grady Belt led the day with three hits, including one double, and two RBIs while Mick Hoatson also drove in a pair. Pierce Branting, Wingard, Wyatt Urban and Colton Kirby all had one RBI.

Shayden Lundstrom and Jett Pinneo also had extra base hits with a double each.

After Seward scored the opening run of the game in the top half, SOS took the lead with a four-run first inning. Belt gave his team the advantage with a two-run double before Isaiah Zelasney scored on a wild pitch. Branting then closed out the inning with an RBI single.

The Rebels scored one in both the third and fourth to give them a 7-1 lead. Seward eventually tacked on two in the sixth before SOS recorded back-to-back-to-back bases-loaded walks for the final runs of the game.

SOS went into the game looking to get back on track after losing 5-3 to Utica-Beaver Crossing two nights earlier and 4-3 to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on June 27.