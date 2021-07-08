SOS pitching staff strikes out 17 in rout of Seward; loses close game to UBC

Of the 21 outs needed for Shebly-Osceola-Stromsburg to claim a home victory over Seward on Saturday, 17 came from the pitching staff.
More specifically, Colin Wingard had 16 of them in 6 and 2/3 innings of work on 108 pitches, allowing two hits, four walks and three runs as the Rebels won the contest 10-3.
Grady Belt led the day with three hits, including one double, and two RBIs while Mick Hoatson also drove in a pair. Pierce Branting, Wingard, Wyatt Urban and Colton Kirby all had one RBI.
Shayden Lundstrom and Jett Pinneo also had extra base hits with a double each.
After Seward scored the opening run of the game in the top half, SOS took the lead with a four-run first inning. Belt gave his team the advantage with a two-run double before Isaiah Zelasney scored on a wild pitch. Branting then closed out the inning with an RBI single.
The Rebels scored one in both the third and fourth to give them a 7-1 lead. Seward eventually tacked on two in the sixth before SOS recorded back-to-back-to-back bases-loaded walks for the final runs of the game.
SOS went into the game looking to get back on track after losing 5-3 to Utica-Beaver Crossing two nights earlier and 4-3 to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on June 27.
The UBC pitching staff limited SOS to two hits, one each from Pinneo and Hoatson. The Rebels struck first when Pinneo singled and scored on an error in the top half of the first. That advantage was short-lived when UBC tied it in the bottom half on a double and a sac fly.
In the next inning, the hosts took their first lead of the game on a two-run home run to left. SOS answered in the third with an RBI single by Hoatson then a wild pitch that brought him in for a 3-3 tie.
Those were the final runs for SOS as UBC scored two in the fourth on a sac fly and an RBI single.
Lundstrom took the loss, going four innings on 63 pitches, allowing seven hits, three walks, five runs and three earned.
SOS is 14-8, hosted York on Monday and traveled to Schuyler on Thursday.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.