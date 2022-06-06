SOS Rebel Seniors' explosive offense leads to 4-1 start

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors have started the 2022 Legion baseball season 4-1. SOS defeated York, Wymore, Twin River and Malcolm by scoring, on average, 10 runs per game. The Rebels also recorded at least seven hits in each game.

The Rebels started with a 7-5 win at home over York, lost 12-4 at Malcolm then rolled off three straight victories - 11-2 at Wymore, 16-7 at Twin River then 6-4 in a home rematch with Malcolm.

On May 29 versus Twin River, Korbe Urkoski recorded a game-high three hits. He went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, one run batted in and a walk. In total, the Rebels had five extra base hits while improving to 3-1. Colin Wingard tripled twice. Pierce Branting and Kolton Neujahr also had triples with Mick Hoatson and Shayden Lundstrom each recording a double. Wingard drove in three while Branting picked up two RBIs.

Hoatson drove in three runs against Wymore and Lundstrom brought home a pair.

Wingard pitched SOS to a pair of wins. On May 22 against York, Wingard came in facing a 5-2 deficit and shut the visitors down the rest of the way. He allowed six hits and no runs in 5 and 2/3 innings. Of the 17 outs he recorded, Wingard struck out 12. Grady Belt and Wyatt Urban combined for four RBIs.

Wingard earned his second win of the season June 1 against Malcolm, avenging the team's 12-4 loss on May 27. He hurled 5 and 1/3 innings allowing four runs on seven hits. He punched out five hitters and walked four. At the plate, he was 2 for 3 with one RBI.

In its lone defeat, SOS allowed 12 runs on 16 hits. The game was even at 4-4 heading to the bottom of third, but Malcom scored the next eight unanswered runs. Hoatson doubled and Branting, Wingard and Brayden Santos singled to four the only four SOS hits. The Rebels struck out 14 times.

SOS hosted Albion Tuesday in Stromsburg. On Friday in Shelby, the Seniors will host Geneva.

